SATURDAY LEAGUE: Divisions 2 & 3 - Cooper smashes four as Edgehill hammer Snainton

Liam Cooper hit four goals as Edgehill Reserves hammered Cayton Reserves 10-0 in Division Two.

Cooper was in fine form in front of goal as he found the back of the net four times, while Jon Cairns also hit a hat-trick as Cayton were put to the sword.

Edgehill's comfortable win was rounded off by goals from player-boss Martyn Ferrey, former Snainton player-boss Leigh Watson and Dan Atkinson.

West Pier Reserves moved back to the top of the Division Two table after beating Falsgrave 3-0.

Pier's goals came via a Rich Tolliday brace and a Jack South strike.

Seamer Reserves are second only on goal-difference after they hammered Snainton 10-3.

Player-boss Tom Adams hit a hat-trick to help his side on their way, while man of the match Arron Wright hit a brace.

Danny Price also fired a double, while their other goals came from Nick Hegarty, Danny Kelly and Mark Barber.

Goalsports got back to winning ways with a comfortable 7-0 win at FC Rosette.

Mark Plumpton's side produced their best display of the season and a hat-trick from Mike Beeby had them 3-0 up 32 minutes in.

Niall Prentice hit his first goal since returning to the club after a spell at Seamer to make it 4-0 after the break, before goals from Tyson Stubbings, Mike Grayshan and Dan Pollard took them to the 7-0 win.

Plumpton singled out Beeby as star man, but was left hugely impressed by his side's efforts.

Struggling Duchess also got back to winning ways, beating a depleted Newlands Reserves side 4-2.

Paul McBean's side were a goal to the good at the break, Shane Cavanagh with the strike.

JP Watson put them 2-0 up but Newlands battled back to 2-2.

Man of the match Adam North hit two superb strikes late on to seal the 4-2 win for Duchess.

Sherburn won the big promotion battle in Division Three, moving into second spot after beating fifth-placed Goldsborough United 4-1.

Goldsborough took the lead after 12 minutes, but were quickly pegged back when Sam Rackham levelled 20 minutes in.

Sherburn lost Carl Sample and Kristian Wilkinson to injuries just before the break and were forced into a re-shuffle.

This didn't harm their chances too much though as defender Matt Whitehall headed in two goals to hand the hosts a 3-1 lead.

Their victory was confirmed with just a couple of minutes left on the clock, Paul Mills finishing off a counter-attack.

Sherburn boss Andy Adamson singled out defender Ross Flinton as his side's star man.

Edgehill 3rds stayed top of the pile after a 9-0 thrashing of Seamer 3rds.

Braces from George Allen, Tom Scales and Kyle O'Toole set Edgehill on their way, before goals from Lee Cappleman, Gary Hepples and Dan I'Anson wrapped up their convincing win.

Another side racing up the table are Commercial, who moved into third with a 5-1 win at Goalsports Reserves.

Commercial raced to their seventh win of the season, despite Carl Grayson scoring for Goalsports.

Eastway are another side in with a chance of mounting a late charge up the table and into the promotion hunt, and they continued their form with a 7-0 win against Hunmanby United Reserves.

Eric Hall's 20th minute penalty after Joe Turner was brought down in the box was the only goal of the first half, but Eastway pulled away after the break.

Marcus Mockridge hit two after the break, with another Hall penalty putting them 4-0 up.

Nathan Till then set up Hall to finish his hat-trick off, before Till found the net himself for 6-0.

Eastway's seventh and final goal was their best of the game, man of the match Dean Andrews finishing off the scoring.

Fishburn Park Reserves battled back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat Scalby Reserves 5-2.

Scalby were straight on the front foot and led 1-0 when Taylor Jordan headed in Jez Clifford's corner in the first minute.

The away side dominated the opening 45 minutes and doubled their lead when Jordan rolled into the net after beating a couple of opponents.

The hosts came racing out of the blocks in the second half and Scalby were left shellshocked when two goals from Paul Jobling and Fin Morris plus a Matty Turner own goal handed them the 5-2 win.

Andrew Young was Park's star man, while Jordan and Turner were in good form in the first half for Scalby.