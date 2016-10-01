SATURDAY LEAGUE: Cup round-up - Wasps hold their nerve to bag shoot-out success

It was a day to forget for the majority of local sides who were in action in the respective County FA cup competitions.

Westover Wasps progressed in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out success on the road at Spennithorne & Harmby.

The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, man of the match Nathan Barber prodding home to open the scoring in the first half, only for their hosts to level up and take the game to pens.

Westover missed their first two, but keeper James Burrows saved three before smashing home the winning pen to send Jamie Heritage's side through.

Another side who made progress were Steve Clegg's Edgehill, who cruised to a 5-0 win on the road at Whitby Fishermen.

Joel Ramm made it 1-0 from the penalty spot after 10 minutes before goals from Jackson Jowett and Dean Craig handed the away side a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Craig then bagged two more in the second half to wrap up his treble and round off the scoring, his third a stunning free-kick into the top corner past the helpless Paul Cull.

Clegg singled out midfielder Joe Gallagher and hat-trick hero Craig as his side's star men.

Duchess beat Ayton 7-2 to progress.

Goals from man of the match James Cooke and Jamie Tyler weren't enough for the third division side as Ian Laing, JP Watson and Luke Chambers all hit braces and Tom Hicks grabbed a goal for Paul McBean's side.

A host of local sides were dumped out of the competiton, Newlands somehow conceding two late goals to lose 2-1 after dominating proceedings at Unicorn.

Liam Mancrief nudged Newlands ahead after the break following a goalless first half, but Unicorn levelled after 83 minutes and then won the game in stoppage time.

Boss Shaun Mancrief singled out Jordan Mintoft, Mancrief and Jack Hakings as his stand-out performers.

Cayton crashed out after a 4-1 defeat at Stockton Churches United, Josh Venner's strike not enough for Mikey Dennis' side.

Itis Itis Rovers also exited the competition at the first attempt after a poor performance saw them lose 3-0 at home to Colburn Town.

Cayton Reserves boss Damon Cook blasted his side's efforts after their 7-2 home defeat to York St John's University, describing it as "the worst he's ever seen from a Cayton side."

Their goals came courtesy of man of the match Jamie Whitelaw and Jack Pinder.

Seamer also bowed out after a 1-0 home defeat against Richmond Mavericks.

Boss Joe Wright was left unimpressed with his side's performance, he said: "It was a poor performance, we really didn't play well."

Scalby Reserves lost 3-1 at home to York League outfit Bishopthorpe United.

United led 1-0 but Lee Luntley slammed home from Taylor Jordan's pull back to level things up.

United grabbed two goals in the space of two second-half minutes to take the spoils and move into the next round.

Filey Town progressed in the ERCFA Senior Country Cup, beating Brandesburton 3-2 despite what boss Dave Brannan described as a lacklustre performance.

After a goalless first half, sweeper James Jenkinson put Town ahead after the break, but Brandesburton levelled following a long throw-in and header.

Ricky Tomlinson put Town back ahead though and sub Lalan Flynn tapped in to make sure of the win.

Brannan picked defender Callum Gravestock as his side's man of the match.

Hunmanby United crashed out of the same competition, losing 3-2 after extra-time at Pocklington Town 2nds.

Ryan Baldry put United ahead but two Pock goals saw the hosts head into the break 2-1 up.

With United running out of time, they won an 85th-minute pen and Baldry slotted home to take the game into extra-time.

The hosts grabbed the crucial winner just before half-time, sending United out.

Chris Duley stood out for Hunmanby.

Sherburn won 6-4 at Market Weighton United Reserves to move into the next round of the ERCFA Qualifying Cup.

Andy Adamson's side were 3-0 up and cruising at half-time after a Kurt Williamson strike and two goals from Paul Mills.

The hosts hit back to make it 3-1 after the break, but Liam Scott made it 4-1 before a stunning 25-yard volley from Harry Walmsley made it 5-1.

Back came the home side to make it 5-2, but Jordan Wharton killed the game off with Sherburn's sixth.

The home side hit two late consolation goals, but the damage was already done.

Dan Sheader shone in midfield for the victors.