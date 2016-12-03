SATURDAY LEAGUE: Cup reports - Rovers stun top-flight Seamer

Third division promotion-chasers Itis Itis Rovers stunned top-flight Seamer in the Coastal Shellfish League Cup.

The depleted Seamer side behind to Ryan Matson's goal, but were back level before the break after Jamie Hartley headed in.

Rovers took charge after the break though and striker Curtis Rose smashed in a second-half hat-trick to complete a 4-1 victory for Mike Barker's side.

Barker singled out midfielder Liam Buglass, hat-trick hero Rose and keeper Jordan Lee as his top performers.

Seamer boss Joe Wright had to call upon several of the club's third team players, and heaped praise on young left-back Cameron Greaterex.

Hunmanby United also moved into the next round after beating struggling Cayton 4-2.

Ryan Baldry opened the scoring for United before Sam Cook's bullet header doubled their advantage.

Hunmanby then went 3-0 up after a Mike Johnson cross flew straight in just before the break.

United started the second half in lacklustre fashion and Cayton came back into the contest at 3-2.

Stand in manager Leigh Franks then sent on substitute Cameron Dobson and he scored with his involvement after a flick-on by Ryan Baldry.

Johnson and Dan Baldry missed glorious chances to put the game to bed, while Ryan Baldry was United's man of the match.

Edgehill romped to a 6-0 win at home to Haxby United in the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Ricky Greening's effort put Edgehill ahead before Kieran Link netted from a corner to make it 2-0.

Greening's second, a scoop over the Haxby keeper, made it 3-0 to the hosts at the break.

Greening smashed in the goal of the game, a Marco Van Basten-esque volley back across goal after Jackson Jowett's searching cross to the back post, to make it 4-0 before goals from Luke Jenkinson and Jowett wrapped up the scoring.

Westover Wasps were dumped out after a 4-1 defeat at Tockwith.

West Pier moved through to the next round without kicking a ball after York St John University pulled out of their fixture.