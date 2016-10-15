SATURDAY LEAGUE: Cup reports - Pier withstand Park pressure to edge cup tie

West Pier beat Newlands Park for the second week running to progress in the Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup - but they had to rely on keeper Neil Thomas to see them through.

Newlands welcomed former boss Geoff Nock back to the touchline after former boss Shaun Mancrief left his post during the week, and he was left impressed by his side's efforts as they started the brighter of the sides.

They found West Pier keeper Neil Thomas in stunning form though, the stand-in gloveman saving superbly from Ben Luntley, Drew McCoubrey and Stew Bates when they found themselves one-on-one.

The hosts were punished for their wasted chances when a crude challenge from Jordan Mintoft on the edge of the box gave Martin Cooper the chance to curl in a free-kick to make it 1-0.

Park battled back into the game and Luntley atoned for his earlier miss by beating Thomas to make it 1-1 on 60 minutes, but their lead was shortlived.

Another late challenge, this time from Ricky Nock, handed Pier a dangerous free-kick and Cooper lofted in a superb cross for former Park striker Billy Logan to head in to hand the away side the lead.

Neither side could find a way through after Logan's header, sending Andy Spivey's side in to the next round of the Harbour Cup.

Nock wasn't too disheartened by his side's efforts though. He said: "I took over on Tuesday and to say we had 10 lads unavailable for various reasons today, I was chuffed to bits with the lads who played.

"Jason Prosser came in from the Reserves and was outstanding, and I can't fault their efforts. We just didn't take our chances."

Spivey added: "It was a very scrappy game and not much football was played. Newlands were the better side in the first half and we were indebted to Neil Thomas in goal."

Edgehill will join Pier in the draw for the next round after they battled to a 3-1 draw at Seamer.

They led 1-0 after just 10 minutes as Luke Jenkinson was played in by Jackson Jowett and he finished neatly.

Steve Clegg's side had wait until the hour-mark to double their advantage, Jowett firing in at the second attempt after his initial shot was charged down.

Danny Glendinning's deflected strike made it 2-1 and gave Seamer hope of a comeback, but Jenkinson quickly ended any chance of that as he fired home to round things off at 3-1.

Clegg said: "Kurtis Henderson was brilliant at centre-back and I have to say Joe Gallagher was outstanding in midfield against his former side."

Hunmanby United beat Sleights 4-0 to make it through to the next round.

United's Ryan Baldry capitalised on a defensive error to lob in to hand his side a 1-0 lead at the break.

Ryan Baldry was at it again after 60 minutes, doubling his side's advantage from the edge of the box.

Goals from Tom Brown and Dan Baldry rounded the scoring off for United.

United's win was tainted slightly by a bad injury to Daz Crawford that saw him taken to Scarborough Hospital.

Whitby Fishermen stormed to a 6-2 win on the road at Division Two outfit Cayton Reserves.

Mark Jones' side were forced to battle back from a goal down though, Kye Eastwood firing Damon Cook's side into a surprise lead.

Eastwood was shown a straight red card after just 25 minutes after an altercation with a Fishermen's defender.

It was soon 1-1, Lewis Peel firing in from the penalty spot to level matters up heading into the break.

A second half brace from Dan Brown and goals from Dylan Goldsmith, Elliott Anderson and Harry Smith's audacious back-heel handed Jones' Fishermen the victory, despite Ash Durham grabbing a second for Cayton.

Midfielder Anderson was Whitby's star man, while Jay McLaren stood out for Cayton.

In the all-Whitby derby clash, Goldsborough United beat Fishburn Park Reserves 4-2 to move into the next round of the Frank White Trophy.

Park led 1-0 after poor defending from Goldsborough, but they roared back with goals from Jack Idle, Mike Brennan and Ben Watson to take a commanding 3-1 lead into half-time.

Simon Taylor made it 4-1 with a stunning free-kick into the top corner to put the result beyond doubt, before Park grabbed a late consolation.

United boss Mike Dent singled out left-winger Taylor as his side's man of the match.

Edgehill 3rds beat Seamer 3rds 7-3 to progress in the competition.

Carl Hepples led the way with a hat-trick, with goals from Kyle O'Toole, Gary Hepples, Martin Jenkinson and Martin Coulson grabbing their other goals.

Elsewhere, Hunmanby United Reserves beat Commercial 5-1 despite Macauley Youngson's early equaliser, and Eastway edged out Goalsports Reserves 4-3, battling back from a 3-2 deficit after two goals from Mike Beeby and a Paul Oldroyd strike.

Goalsports' first team also exited a cup competition, beaten 5-2 after extra-time against Waterloo in their East Riding County FA Junior Country Cup.

Tom Duckworth handed Goalsports the lead, but Waterloo battled back and levelled the scores.

Dan Pickard crossed for John Graystone to hand Mark Plumpton's side the lead again, but once again they were pegged back by Waterloo, taking the game into extra-time.

Sports missed two glorious chances at the start of extra-time and Waterloo fought back and smashed in three quickfire goals to knock Plumpton's side out.

Duchess beat Ayton 4-0 to move into the next round of the League Cup.

Ian Laing grabbed a brace and goals from JP Watson and Tom Hicks sealed the win for Paul McBean's side.

Wayne Chamberlain was their star man, while Ashley Buck and Matty Louth stood out for Ayton.