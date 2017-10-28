SATURDAY LEAGUE CUP REPORTS - Newlands battle back to beat Filey

Newlands battled back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Filey Town 3-2 and progress through to the next round of the District Cup.

Park started brightly and should've led when Stew Bates was sent through on goal, but his dinked effort drifted past the wrong side of the post.

Callum Myers (left) and Liam Vasey (right) try to apply the pressure to Whitby's Benn Sullivan. Picture by Steve Lilly.

Town took the lead when Ricky Tomlinson ghosted in at the far post and found the back of the net.

It was 2-0 to Jordan Philliskirk's side just three minutes later, Liam Sugden finding the bottom corner to double the away side's advantage.

Scores remained the same at the break, but Newlands soon got a foothold in the game and grabbed their first goal on 55 minutes when a Filey Town man handled in the area and Bates confidently swept home from the spot.

Joe Hakings' side were on level terms after 65 minutes when Matthew Griffiths found Dan Freer at the back post and the young winger made no mistake in firing in.

The dramatic turnaround was completed when Newlands' man of the match Griffiths won a challenge near the halfway line and smashed a stunning, albeit wind-assisted effort over the Town keeper and into the back of the net to seal the win for his side.

Hakings said: "We deserved to win the game, 2-0 wasn't a fair reflection at half-time and we dominated second half."

Town player-boss Philliskirk said: "I'd say it was a fair result. We were very poor in the second half and they wanted it more than us."

Ayton produced a stunning win against top-flight Flamborough, edging a nine-goal thriller 5-4 after extra-time.

Sean Pinder's side appeared to be cruising when they took a 2-0 lead after goals from Tyler Beck and Ian Laing.

However, disaster struck when they lost key man Tom Clark and within five minutes of the defender going off with a knee injury, Flamborough had scored two and were on level terms.

Joe Bradshaw directed a superb header into the top corner to restore Ayton's advantage heading into the break.

Referee Bill Pashby pointed to the spot for a foul by Ayton keeper Alex Glass and Flamborough scored from the resulting penalty to make it 3-3, and that's how scores remained after the 90 minutes and the game headed to extra-time despite Flamborough being reduced to 10 men after a player kicked out at Nathan Sutherland.

Neither side could find a way through in the first half, but Ayton found themselves ahead again at the start of the second half, James Cooke smashing in a stunning strike from 30 yards out for 4-3 before Lewis Coultas' goal settled the tie and made it 5-3.

Flamborough scored a late consolation but then had a second player sent off for using foul and abusive language towards referee Pashby and Ayton held on for a memorable win.

Boss Pinder couldn't single any individuals out, instead praising his entire side.

West Pier had to battle back to move into the next round as they won a scrappy affair at Hunmanby United 2-1.

Eric Hall fired Hunmanby into the lead as United dominated the first half with the strong wind blowing in their favour,

Pier should've levelled when they were awarded a penalty for hand ball, but Martin Cooper's spot-kick was saved by United's in-form gloveman Jonathon Stanley-Hunter.

Five minutes later Pier were awarded another penalty when Tommy Barker was shoved in the back, and this time Neil Thomas sent Stanley-Hunter the wrong way to make it 1-1.

The turnaround was complete for Pier when Neil Thomas poked home after finding a yard of space 10 yards out.

Pier boss Andy Spivey said: "They battled manfully to be fair to them, it wasn't a vintage performance but we're through and that's the main thing."

The depleted United side all grafted hard for their stand-in manager Leigh Franks, including 57-year-old Ray Milner.

Edgehill enjoyed a more comfortable passage through to the next round as they beat Scalby 6-0.

Jamie Patterson and James Gunn both bagged braces for Steve Clegg's side, while Jackson Jowett and Luke Jones also got their names on the scoresheet.

Marcus Mockridge was their star man, while stand-in keeper Tom Hicks and young defender Ben Dolan shone for Scalby.

Whitby Fishermens claimed a 2-1 win to dump Itis Itis Rovers out of the Junior Cup.

Fishermens' first goal came after a pin-point cross from Paul Jobling for Karl Storr to direct in a bullet header.

Their second came after man of the match Phil Raisbeck whipped in a free-kick for Jordan Purvis to score via a diving header at back post.

Rovers hit back through Callum Myers to make it 2-1 but couldn't find the crucial equaliser.

Rovers' man of the match was Sam Pickard.

Filey Town Reserves were beaten 4-3 on penalties after a battling 3-3 draw at Beckett League side Wombleton.

Wombleton led 2-0 at half-time but goals from Max Gage and Lewis Adams got them back level.

The hosts scored a quickly-taken free-kick when Town were still setting up their wall to make it 3-2, but Dan Kempson's side took the game to pens when Billy Coyne scored in the 85th minute,

Coyne donned the gloves for the penalty shoot-out and saved Wombleton's first and third pens, and it was set up nicely for him to be the shoot-out hero when he stepped up to take their fifth penalty, knowing they'd be through if he scored.

He missed his penalty though and then Town also missed their sixth through Josh Westmoreland and Wombleton scored to take the 4-3 shoot-out success.

Kempson praised his entire side after a battling display. He said: "This was our best performance of the season against a good side, so it's frustrating to come away with nothing. But the lads gave it everything."

Cayton cruised through to the next round, beating Ayton Reserves 2-0 in an uneventful encounter.

Man of the match Isaac Sands grabbed their first after just five minutes, before Harry Sleep's lob in the 70th minute wrapped up the scoring for Shaun Rennison's side.

Sherburn won 2-1 at Ryedale to progress.

Richard Malthouse's defleted effort after 30 minutes gave Andy Adamson's side the lead.

The away side got their second when good build up play from Gary Tyson and Paul Mills fed Malthouse to score his second.

Ryedale hit a consolation with 10 minutes left on the clock, but Sherburn held out for a deserved win.

Winger Nick Bell and defender Michael Dennis shone for Sherburn.

West Pier Reserves beat Sinnington 4-2 to move into the next round.

Mike Anderson scored Pier's first goal from the edge of the box before the Sinners levelled up at 1-1.

Zach Anderson's 25-yard strike into the bottom corner made it 2-1 to Pier at half-time.

Mike Anderson played in Rich Tolliday to make it 3-1 to Pier before the Sinners had a player sent off after a late tackle on keeper Rich Curtis.

The Sinners made it 3-2 but a scintillating individual effort from Tolliday wrapped up the scoring at 4-2.

Mike Anderson, Gavin McGough and Tolliday shared the man of the match honours for Johny McGough's side.

Scalby Reserves suffered a 9-1 humbling at Sleights.

Things were looking for Andy Thorpe's side when they took the lead through Carl Grayson's goal.

But the Otters were disappointing after their goal and the Whitby side cruised to a 9-1 win.

Edgehill 3rds' home clash against was off due to a waterlogged pitch.