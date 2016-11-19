SATURDAY LEAGUE: Cup reports - Eastway and Fishburn grab shock wins in League Trophy

There were a number of shock results in the League Trophy, with Eastway Sports and Fishburn Park Reserves landing impressive victories to progress in the competition.

Third division Eastway Sports stunned Seamer Reserves, who are unbeaten in Division Two.

Eric Hall got on the end of Dave Darling's cross to put Eastway 1-0 up after 15 minutes before Rob Whitehead teed up Hall to grab his and Eastway's second.

Nick Hegarty halved the deficit for the second division high-flyers, but a long ball then found Nathan Till, who rounded the keeper and tapped in to complete the 3-1 win for Eastway.

Boss Barton Newham said: "Everyone won their individual battles and we could've finished the game off earlier."

Midfielder Bobby Penney was Eastway's man of the match.

Fishburn Park Reserves also pulled off an upset, beating Division Two champions Newlands Park Reserves 2-1.

A poor back-pass allowed Fishburn's Jake Faichney to nip in and put Carl Oliver's side in the lead after 75 minutes.

Scores were level with five minutes left on the clock when Chris Dove calmly stroked home from the penalty spot.

But the hosts weren't to be denied the upset and Kane Brannick's deep cross to the back post was turned into his own net by Josh Hakings, handed Park the victory.

Oliver singled out goalscorer Faichney and Josh Crabtree as his side's star men, while Gary Jordan and Dan Hitchcock shone for Newlands.

Another side who beat higher league opposition were Division Three newcomers Goldsborough United, who travelled to second division FC Rosette and won 5-2.

Rosette fell 2-0 behind in the first half, before a Sam Loy strike gave them hope after the break.

Those hopes were shortlived as United raced into a 4-1 lead.

Loy grabbed his second, but Goldsborough were gifted another late goal to make it 5-2 when keeper Mikey Harland's attempted clearance hit fresh air and the ball trickled in.

Falsgrave produced a stunning performance to beat West Pier Reserves 9-1.

Sam Mahoney netted four for Lee Smythe's side, while Zachary Hansen grabbed a hat-trick.

Tommy Day also found the net for the victors, while skipper Paul Reddy rounded off their scoresheet from the penalty spot.

Smythe said: "We were in control from start to finish, I'm very happy with the performance."

The Falsgrave boss singled out the returning Shaun Hughes, Mahoney and Reddy as his side's star men.

Division Three side Sherburn dumped Division Two Snainton out of the competition after a 3-0 win.

Paul Mills' back-post header gave Sherburn the lead heading into the break.

Mills was at it again 10 minutes into the second half, scoring a carbon-copy of his first to double his side's lead.

The result was put beyond doubt when Harry Walmsley's strike cannoned off Liam Scott and flew into the back of the net.

Sherburn boss Andy Adamson singled out Matt Whitehall and Rich Malthouse as his side's star men.

Filey Town Reserves cruised into the next round, beating Duchess 5-0.

Man of the match Mattew Bedson hit a brace for Town, his second a stunning strike, with Max Gage, Aaron Howard and Lee Eblett their other goalscorers.

Cayton Reserves failed to raise a side for their clash at home to Goalsports.