SATURDAY LEAGUE: Cup & Division One - Otters edge out Rovers in Trophy clash

Scalby moved into the last eight of the League Trophy after a 5-3 victory against high-flying Division Three side Itis Itis Rovers.

Sam Medds' Scalby led 2-0 after 15 minutes via a Rob Speight penalty and Dan Peel's strike.

Back came Rovers though and goals from Neil Forsyth, Curtis Rose and Luke Jones saw them head into the half-time break 3-2 in front.

Peel grabbed his second after the break to restore parity and scores remained locked at 3-3 until deep into the second half.

Super-sub Matty Bourne put Scalby back in front with 10 minutes left on the clock and Otters' top-scorer Rob Speight hit a fifth to round things off for the hosts after 88 minutes.

Medd handed the man of the match honours to midfielder Shaun Scales.

Scalby will tackle Goalsports in the last eight.

West Pier carried their unbeaten run from 2016 into the new year as they hammered Whitby Fishermen 9-2 to continue their push to retain the Division One title.

Pier fell behind early on, but two goals from Sean Exley, a Neil Thomas strike and a Martin Cooper penalty saw them lead 4-1 at half-time.

Exley completed his hat-trick after the break to make it 5-1 before Cooper added his second and Pier's sixth.

Fishermen hit back for 6-2, but striker Exley added a further two goals to take his tally to five and Pier's to eight.

The scoring was rounded off by Gary Thomas.

Pier boss Andy Spivey said: "We have a huge game against Edgehill next week, it's all about picking up points now."

Pier's title rivals Edgehill kept the pressure on the leaders up heading into their clash next week after beating Sleights 8-0.

Goals from Danny Collins, Kurtis Henderson and Kieran Link ensured Steve Clegg's side held a 3-0 lead the break.

Collins added his second and Edgehill's fourth after the break, before Henderson struck again after a good ball in from Dean Craig.

Collins wrapped up his hat-trick in somewhat fortuitous circumstances when his penalty was saved, but he reacted quickly to follow up and tap in.

James Gunn's strike made it 7-0 before Collins was quickest to follow up from a keeper's save to tap in for his fourth and Edgehill's eighth.

Clegg singled out four-goal striker Collins, Henderson and Gunn as his side's star men.

Ben Luntley hit a brace to help Newlands to a 3-1 win against Filey Town.

Both Newlands and Town fielded depleted sides, but it was Filey who struck first, Ben Briggs putting them 1-0 up.

Geoff Nock's side hit back, Liam Mancrief curling in from 20 yards to restore parity before the break.

Town weren't at the races after the break and Park pulled away, Luntley firing in after 70 and 75 minutes to hand his side the three points.

Nock was full of praise for his depleted side, singling out Ricky Nock as their man of the match, while Brannan was less than impressed by Town's efforts.

"It was embarrassing," blasted Brannan.

Cayton picked up a much-needed win with a 2-0 victory at Seamer.

Mikey Dennis' side jumped off the foot of the table after their second win of the campaign, their goals coming from a Josh Venner strike after a counter-attack and a Phil Meads bullet header in the second half.

Dennis singled out centre-back Meads as their star man.

Hunmanby United battled to a 2-0 win at Westover Wasps.

United's Ryan Baldry hit both of their goals to guide them to the three points.

Baldry's first was a 12-yard lob after James Pinder's ball and then he tucked home later on in similar circumstances.

United put in a big team effort from back to front, but Leigh Franks was handed the man of the match honours.

Westover boss Jamie Heritage said: "We deserved something from the game. Everyone played well but Chris Hannam, Josh Beach and Leeroy Donaldson stood out for us."