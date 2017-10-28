SATURDAY LEAGUE - Cummings fires five in Snainton success

Liam Cummings smashed five goals as Snainton cruised to a 9-0 win against Fishburn Park Reserves.

Ryan Collins also bagged a brace for Andy Holt's side, while Rob Holt and Damien Foster completed the scoring for the promotion-chasers, who led 5-0 at half-time.

Centre-back Jack Heelas was man of the match for Snainton.

Commercial and Goldsborough United share the spoils from a 3-3 draw.

Player-boss Mike Dent scored two goals for his side, while man of the match Ben Watson got their other goal.

Luke Priestley hit two for Commercial, while 16-year-old Harry Cooper grabbed their other goal.

Man of the match for Commercial was shared between Priestley and Lee Plant.

Falsgrave Athletic romped to a 9-1 win against struggling Old Vic in the other game in Division Two.

Seamer's impressive start to the season continued with a 7-1 victory at Goal Sports in Division One.

Danny Glendinning's fine run of form in front of goal continued as he smashed in five goals for the victors, with their other goals coming courtesy of Jamie Hartley and Ricky Greening.

Tyson Stubbings got Goal Sports only goal, which dragged them level at 1-1, but they couldn't contain Seamer in the second half.

Glendinning was the star man for Seamer, while striker Dempsey Stubbings' hold up play saw him named as the hosts' man of the match.

In the only game in the Reserve Division, Edgehill Reserves beat Seamer Reserves 4-2.

Edgehill's goals came from Robbie Scarborough, Tom Scales, a Ryan Link strike from 30 yards and Benny Davis' free-kick, which was guided under the wall and into the back of the net.

Right-back Glenn Wilkinson was Edgehill's man of the match.