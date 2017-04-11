Saturday League clubs will vote on Eastway's future

The Saturday League committee have called an Emergency General Meeting for next Tuesday evening, when member clubs will discuss the future membership of Eastway Sports FC.

Eastway were thrust into the spotlight after one of their supporters leaped over the barriers and onto the pitch at the recent League Trophy final before attacking referee Bill Pashby, who was left requiring hospital treatment after suffering severe shoulder injuries.

A league spokesman said: "An EGM has been called by the Management Committe for Tuesday April 18.

"The only item on the agenda is to discuss the future of Eastway Sports FC and their continued membership of the league."

The meeting will be held at the Scarborough Working Mens Club, and starts at 8.30pm.

All clubs must send a representative to the meeting or they will be fined according to league rules.