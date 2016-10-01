SATURDAY LEAGUE: Champions Pier edge out stubborn Sleights

Defending champions West Pier continued their 100% start to the defence of their crown with a 3-1 win at home to Sleights, but they were made to work hard for the three points.

Sleights started the brighter and were a little unlucky to fall behind to Martin Cooper's strike, the midfielder netting the opener the scoring for Division One leaders West Pier after good build-up play with Billy Logan.

Their lead was doubled before the interval, Sean Exley finishing neatly after he was teed up by Logan.

Logan got his name on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 after 75 minutes, before Sam Leadley fired in a consolation strike for the Whitby-based side.

Pier boss Andy Spivey said: "I was quite impressed with Sleights, they made it hard for us and battled throughout the game."

Spivey singled out defensive pairing Steve Sheader and Danny Cooper for praise, while Sleights' star man was Harry Purves.

Seamer Reserves and Falgsrave maintained their 100% start in Division Two with victories.

Seamer Reserves beat Rosette 7-1 to move top on goal difference.

Nick Hegarty smashed in four for the victors, while Danny Kelly, Mark Barber and sub Chris Ferrey got their other goals, Ferrey scoring the goal of the game.

Falsgrave Athletic beat Scalby 5-3 at Oliver's Mount to stay hot on the heels of the leaders and make it three wins from three league games.

The home side took the lead, but Rob Speight levelled things up before half-time for the Otters.

Falsgrave took the lead again, only for Nick David's free-kick to level matters up again.

The home side led yet again, but Scalby levelled for a third time, youngster Darius Amos rifling in after a long-ball from veteran player-manager Sam Medd.

Falsgrave weren't to be denied though and two more second-half goals handed them the three points.

Promoted Goalsports registered their first second division win with a comfortable 5-1 home win against Newlands Reserves.

Tyson Stubbings' free-kick opened the scoring before Kieran Friett rounded the keeper and tapped in for 2-0.

Player-boss Mark Plumpton then brought down Newlands striker Chris Dove in the box and the Dove slammed home from the spot for 2-1.

Plumpton atoned for his error with an assist for Friett's second and Goalsports' third before Stubbings' second handed the dominant home side a 4-1 lead at the break.

They rounded off their scoring after 65 minutes, Stubbings teeing up Dan Pollard, who duly lobbed the keeper to wrap up a comfortable win for the hosts.

Filey Town Reserves edged a seven-goal thriller at Edgehill Reserves.

Two Lee Dennis strikes handed Edgehill a 2-0 lead, but Joe Gage fired back for Town.

Dennis completed a first-half hat-trick to hand the hosts a commanding 3-1 lead at the break.

But Town came out all guns blazing after the switcharound and goals from Aaron Howard and Phil Dickens restored parity before Joe Powell powered home the winner in the 89th minute.

Player-boss Max Gage singled out right-back Ellery Liley as his side's star man.

West Pier Reserves beat Snainton 6-3 to continue their rejuvenation under new gaffer Johnny McGough.

Pier led 1-0 through Jack South's goal, but Snainton hit back with two goals to take the lead.

Lewis Short equalised before 43-year-old veteran Dave Crawford found the back of the net to hand Pier the lead at the break.

Short made it 4-2 with his second, Snainton hit back again before striker-partner South grabbed his second to make it 5-3.

His partner Short wasn't to be outdone by South's second as he fired in a third to wrap up a 6-3 win.

Goalsports Reserves claimed their first win since forming this season with a 5-3 success at fellow newcomers Seamer Sports 3rds in Division Three.

Mark Craven fired in a brace, while goals from Mike Beeby (penalty), Shanan Sutcliffe and Joe Upton wrapped up the win for Goalsports.

Dempsey Stubbings and Tom Collins were named as their star men.

Commercial's Macauley Youngson smashed in a hat-trick as his side beat Hunmanby United Reserves 6-3.

Goals from Adam Stewart, Michael Hernandez and a Matty Rowley pen wrapped things up for Commercial, while Jonny Hunter scored a brace for United and Simon Dean grabbed their other goal.

Youngson singled out centre-back Aaron Armstrong and midfielder Stewart as his side's star men.

Edgehill 3rds and Goldsborough United shared the spoils after a 3-3 draw.

Martin Coulson, Carl Hepples and Paul I'Anson grabbed the goals for Edgehill's third string, but they could only take a point as the Whitby-based side hammered in three goals of their own to take a point.

Eastway's home clash with Fishburn Park Reserves was called off as there was no referee available.