SATURDAY LEAGUE: Champions Itis Itis hit Park for six

Division Three champions Itis Itis Rovers soared to a 6-1 home win against Fishburn Park Reserves on Wednesday night.

Curtis Rose scored a hat-trick as a second-half substitute, with Ryan Matson, Sam Broadbent and player-boss Mikey Barker, with a precise lob, also on target.

Man of the match for Rovers was central midfielder Neil Forsyth.

Edgehill 3rds confirmed their position as runners-up with a 9-4 win at Scalby Reserves, Tom Scales smashing in four goals and Nick Ellis a hat-trick.

The latter opened the scoring after only 10 seconds, with Gary Hepples and Matthew Burling also notching for the visitors, whose man of the match was Martin Jenkinson playing in the free role behind the strikers.

Craig Rackham banged in a double for the home side, with Matty Turner and Craig Furnell, in his last game before retiring, also on the scoresheet.

Edgehill worked hard for a 2-1 win at Hunmanby United in Division One.

Kurtis Henderson opened the scoring for the visitors after 15 minutes with a bullet header from a corner, but United equalised 10 minutes before half-time through Oli Milner's strike from the edge of the penalty area.

In an even second half both sides had chances, Edgehill bringing on subs Luke Jones, Dean Craig and Kieran Link in an effort to take the lead and they finally broke Hunmanby's resistance in the 75th minute through Liam Cooper, who scored after a misplaced shot from Jones.

Cooper was man of the match for Edgehill pushed very close by Henderson, while the whole of the United team deserved the man of the match award, with keeper Jonny Hunter, centre-back Chris Duley and Milner the leading lights.

Goal Sports completed their Division Two campaign with a 5-1 home win against 10-man Falsgrave Athletic.

Jake Adams led the way with a brace while there were also strikes from John Grayston, Tom Collins and Keir Smith, with his first-ever goal for Goal Sports.

Tommy Day scored the only goal for a hard-working Falsgrave outfit.