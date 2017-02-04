SATURDAY DIVS 2 & 1: Newlands Reserves hit back from 4-0 down to win 11-goal thriller

Newlands Reserves battled back from 4-0 and 5-3 down to claim a thrilling 6-5 win at Falsgrave Athletic in the Scarborough News Saturday League second division.

Doubles from Sam Mahoney and Tommy Day saw the hosts surge into a superb 4-0 lead after only 20 minutes, but strikes from Drew McCoubrey, Lewis Coultas and Stew Bates pulled it back to 4-3 at the interval.

Adrian Kwiatkowski scored early in the second half to boost Falsgrave's lead once again, but an own goal reduced the home side's lead to one goal again.

Bates then netted again to make it 5-5 and McCoubrey notched his second as well to complete the comeback and secure the three-point haul.

The Newlands man of the match was handed to Bates, while Day and Mahoney sparkled for the home side.

Duchess boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 3-3 draw at home to high-flying Seamer Sports Reserves.

The visitors looked to have surged into a winning 3-0 lead after only 20 minutes thanks to a brace from in-form Nick Hegarty and a Danny Price effort, but a determined display from the home side saw goals from Tom Hicks, James Hughes - with a long-range cracker, and a last-minute leveller from Ian Laing earn a share of the spoils.

Adam North and JP Watson shared the star man award for Paul McBean's home side.

Edgehill Reserves eased to an 11-1 home win against second-from-bottom Cayton Corinthians Reserves.

Luke Jones smashed in five goals for the hosts, with Kieran Grzesiowski and left-back Stephen Whitaker banging in a brace of goals apiece, and player-boss Martyn Ferrey and Jon Cairns also on target with Cayton's goal coming from a Sean Kelly free-kick.

Man of the match for Edgehill was Andy Noon, who put in a tireless display, with Whitaker and Dave Ledden also impressing.

Snanton secured a 4-1 home win against FC Rosette, who have rallied after looking set to fold earlier in the week due to a lack of players.

Liam Cummings scored twice for the hosts, with Ryan Collings and Sam Cooper also notching for the villagers, youngster Dane Robinson scoring a fine goal in the 70th minute for Rosette, who signed on eight young players before kick-off to boost their chances of completing the season.

Rosette secretary Bill Cammish said: "It was a great performance from the young lads today, one of the new signings Liam Bowman was man of the match at centre-back, and one of the older players, Martin Russell, also impressed."

Sleights earned a fine 4-2 win at fellow strugglers Cayton Corinthians to boost their chances of escaping the drop from Division One.

Billy Graham and Joe Hugill fired the visitors into a 2-0 lead at half-time, and although Robbie Hurworth added a third early in the second half, a Harry Sleep double gave Mikey Dennis' troops hopes of a comeback.

These hopes were soon extinguished when Taylor Humble scored with a spectacular 20-yard header, which he looped over the home keeper.

Charlie Smith was man of the match for Sleights, with Harry Holden and Curtis Foreman sharing the star man award for Cayton.

Whitby Fishermen also lifted their chances of staying up with a 4-0 home win against Seamer Sports, who could fins themselves dragged into the relegation dogfight.

Benn Sullivan put the hosts ahead at the break, with further goals from Jordan Purvis, Lewis Peel and man of the match Dan Brown wrapping up the win.