SATURDAY DIV 3: Sherburn take top spot as title rivals draw

Sherburn claimed pole position in Saturday League Division Three with a 5-2 win at Fishburn Park Reserves, taking full advantage of a 2-2 draw between their rivals Itis Itis Rovers and Edgehill 3rds

Marc Usher gave the home side the lead against the run of play with a superb goal, lobbing the Sherburn keeper from 25 yards in the 15th minute.

Ten minutes before half-time Sherburn were on level terms, Paul Mills heading home after a clever flick-on by defender Kristian Wilkinson.

A mix-up between the home keeper and his full-back allowed Liam Scott in after the interval to put Andy Adamson's side in front.

Mills then broke free of the Park defence and beat his marker before squaring the ball for Dan Sheader to tap in Sherburn's third.

A couple of goals from youngster Nathan Sutherland wrapped up the win for Sherburn, his first a tap-in and the second a curling cross-cum-shot from the right flank.

Ross Flinton's late own goal was little more than a consolation for Park.

Mills and Sutherland shared the man of the match honours for Sherburn, with keeper Kieran Purvis the star man for Park, his fine saves keeping the score down to single figures.

Edgehill 3rds netted a late 2-2 draw at title rivals Itis Itis Rovers.

Tom Scales put the away side in front but goals from player-boss Mikey Barker and Sam Pickard put Rovers in front before the break.

The visitors kept plugging away in search of a leveller after the break and five minutes from time Gary Hepples scored from the spot to earn his side a point.

Left-back Liam Rackham and Tom Sutherland shone for Rovers, with the whole Edgehill team impressing in the draw.

Commercial moved into third place with a 6-2 home win against Seamer Sports 3rds.

Oli Parker opened the scoring for Seamer, an own goal bringing the scores level before Michael Hernandez put Commercial ahead from a Macauley Riley corner.

Riley then rounded the Seamer keeper and slotted home to put the hosts 3-1 in front at the interval.

Chris Millson made it 4-1 early in the second half, then he set up Luke Jenkinson to add a fifth before Millson put the hosts five goals clear after slotting in Lee Plant's rebounded shot.

Parker's second effort was little more than a late consolation for the third team.

Jenkinson and Plant were the star men for Commercial, with former Boro man Mike McNaughton the top player for Seamer.

Eastway Sports retained a slim hope of pushing for a promotion spot after their 3-0 home win against Scalby Reserves.

New signing Zak Hansen marked his debut with a cracking opening goal for the hosts on 20 minutes, racing forward before smashing home from 20 yards.

Ross Bland tapped home from close range after Eric Hall's shot was parried to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Subu Craig Moss also scored from close range after the interval to secure the points, despite Scalby being the better side in the second period.

Tom Fennell, who provided the assist for the third goal, was the man of the match for Eastway while Matty Bourne was Scalby's star man.

Ayton fought back from a goal down to win 4-1 at home to Hunmanby United Reserves.

Dan Baldry put United in front, but the turning point came when Hunmanby keeper Nick Ringrose brought down Christian Reddish and conceding a penalty as well as being sent off for being last man, Tyler Beck levelling from the spot.

Super-sub Daniel Bywater put the home side in front, and further goals from Reddish and James Cooke wrapped up the win for Ayton.