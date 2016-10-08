SATURDAY DIV 3: Rovers stay top after beating rivals Goldsborough

Itis Itis Rovers claimed a 3-2 success at Division Three title rivals Goldsborough United to maintain their flawless start to the season.

Man of the match Curtis Rose put Rovers in front and Ryan Matson doubled the lead from the penalty spot, and although United pulled a goal back, player-boss Mikey Barker lobbed the home keeper with a left-footed shot into the top corner to maintain the visitors' two-goal lead.

Goldsborough scored again in the 70th minute but Rovers held on for their sixth win in as many games.

Sherburn edged to a 2-1 win at Seamer Sports 3rds to stay in second spot.

Liam Scott and Gary Tyson netted for Sherburn with Olly Parker replying for the home side, the Seamer keeper pulling off a series of cracking saves to keep his side in the game.

Hunmanby United Reserves also hung onto third spot thanks to a 3-1 home win against struggling Scalby Reserves.

The visitors got off to the perfect start when from the kick-off they won the ball back, earned a throw-in and from it Taylor Jordan ghosted past the home full-back and rolled the ball into the net.

This was as good as it got for the Scalby side though as it was all United after that, the home side levelling before half-time when Lee Plant struck a left-footed shot into the top corner of the net.

On the hour mark United went in front when Grant Hayden forced the ball home after a goalmouth scramble.

The win was confirmed 10 minutes from time when Dean Coates tapped in from close range.

United chief Kieran Owens said: "Phil Ansell was our man of the match for a strong display at centre-back in a good win for us,"

Scalby player-boss Dan Gregory added: "We were very poor again. One goal up after a minute and we were terrible after that."

Commercial's Macauley Youngson fired in a hat-trick as his side twice battled back from two goals behind to earn a 4-4 draw at home to Eastway Sports.

Eric Hall put the away side in front, but he later limped off through injury, as did Rob Clark.

Dean Andrews doubled the lead with a towering header, but Youngson then halved the deficit when he closed down a Sports defender and rifled the ball into the net.

Youngson made it 2-2 when he tapped in after a throw from Ben Watson, but Tom Fennell made it 3-2 to put Eastway back in charge and a 79th-minute goal from Andrews looked to have sealed it for the visitors.

Commercial had other ideas as they levelled from the kick-off, Luke Jenkinson racing through the middle and setting up Michael Hernandez to make it 4-3 and then five minutes from time, sub Matty Rowley's goal-kick bounced over the top of the Eastway defence and Youngson completed his hat-trick with his lobbed shot and earned a point for the home side.

While Youngson was the star man for Commercial, sub Rowley and Hernandez also played very well in a thrilling clash, while Andrews rolled back the years to earn the Eastway man of the match award.

Ayton eased away from the foot of the table with a 3-0 home win against basement club Westover Wasps Reserves.

The villagers opened the scoring on 30 minutes when striker Chris Milburn slotted past George Elliott after a superb through-ball from right-winger Jonny Atkinson.

The hosts doubled their lead on the hour mark when seasoned campaigner Gaz Maw cleverly lobbed Elliott from 25 yards after fine build-up play from Milburn, and it was the latter who combined with young sub Matty Louth five minutes from time to seal the win, the youngster slotting in after a fine pass from Milburn.

Teenage right-back Tyler Beck was the Ayton man of the match, while centre-backs Tom Clarke and Jake Adams and Milburn also impressed in a much-improved display for the hosts against a below-par Wasps.

Edgehill 3rds earned a fine 3-2 win at Fishburn Park Reserves.

Leigh Watson's 25-yard volley lob put the away side in front and 17-year-old Tyler Whiteman doubled their lead with a fine left-footed shot from the edge of the box into the top corner of the net.

After the break Fin Morris pulled a goal back for the home side after a fine pass from Jack Kipling, but Kyle O'Toole's 30-yard strike restored Edgehill's two-goal lead.

Morris struck his second from a late free-kick but it came too late for the hosts, whose left-back Thomas Hawksfield was their man of the match.