SATURDAY DIV 2: Itis itis hammer 10 past hosts Goldsborough

Itis Itis Rovers maintained their flawless start to the Division Two season with a 10-1 rout of hosts Goldsborough United.

Curtis Rose opened the scoring for Rovers with a fine strike from an acute angle, then Liam Vasey added a second before United pulled a goal back.

Callum Myers restored Rovers' two-goal lead before the break.

Boss Mikey Barker came on at the interval and banged in a hat-trick in five minutes early in the second period to end the game as a contest.

Rose added a second and then man of the match Vasey completed a brace from the penalty spot, Glen O Neill notching the final two goals.

Cayton Corinthians' unbeaten start was halted by a 3-2 loss at home to Falsgrave Athletic, the villagers paying the price for a poor opening 45 minutes.

The visitors opened the scoring when Travis Wood raced onto a long ball and fired past Cayton keeper Corey Towell, Kyle Manning adding a second in similar fashion before Wood made it 3-0 at the break with another neat finish.

Cayton stepped up a gear after the break and pulled a goal back through Luke Foster from Harry Sleep's long throw, then Foster returned the favour, setting up Sleep for a second goal and the hosts must have fancied their chances of scraping a point.

Sleep missed a great chance to earn a point late on, with Athletic keeper Eric Hall also making a fine double save to keep his side in front.

The whole Falsgrave team shared their man of the match award for a great all-round effort while Towell was Cayton's star man.

Scalby scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to complete a superb 4-3 win at Sherburn.

The hosts made light of being without several key players by surging into a 2-0 half-time lead through a pair of Paul Mills goals, the first a tap-in set up by Kurt Williamson and the second a smart finish.

Stand-in keeper Matty Whitehall made some good saves to keep his side in front, but five minutes into the second period Ash Townley pulled a goal back for Scalby.

Mills scored to complete his hat-trick only a minute later after beating the keeper in a one-on-one situation and the points seemed to be heading to a Sherburn side who had ex-Duchess players Matthew Hobson and Chris Watson making their debuts.

Scalby's great escape started in the 70th minute when Craig Rackham's overhead kick reduced the deficit to one goal and then Rob Speight levelled with a fine effort on the turn.

Speight was quickest to react to a rebounded shot late on to net all three points for Scalby, whose man of the match was centre-back Adam North, another ex-Duchess player.

Mills was man of the match for Sherburn, with 16-year-old Joe Harris impressing again, this time at centre-back.

A Ryan Collins hat-trick steered Snainton to their first win of the season, a 3-2 success at Commercial.

Macauley Clarkson gave the home side the lead after a knockdown from player-boss Macauley Youngson, but Collins then netted twice before Matty Rowley levelled from the spot following a foul on Luke Jenkinson.

The visitors soon replied with a spot-kick of their own, Collins firing home the winner.

Glenn Wilkinson was Commercial's star man, while George Hurst was the man of the match for Snainton.

Ayton also earned their first win of the season, Ian Laing smashing home four goals in his side's 7-1 win at previously unbeaten Fishburn Park.

Laing scored the first two goals in an electric opening half from Sean Pinder's team, central midfielder Joe Bradshaw made it 4-0 and Laing completed a first-half hat-trick to put Ayton in the driving seat.

Park pulled a goal back early in the second half as Ayton started to ease off for a while, but Laing's fourth and a strike from youngster Tyler Beck sealed a magnificent seven goals for the hosts.

Laing and Bradshaw shared the man-of-the-match award for Ayton.

Honours were even in the game between Old Victoria and FC Rosette, the sides sharing six goals in a keenly-contested clash.

Rich Molloy put the hosts in front before an own goal brought the scores level, then Steven Chittenden restored Victoria's lead before Chris Longshaw's shot from the edge of the penalty area levelled it by half-time.

Early in the second half Rosette went in front when George Loy's low shot evaded the Old Vic keeper, but player-boss James Day equalised 10 minutes from time.

There was still time for Sam Loy to hit the bar with a shot and Dan Scott had a low shot well saved by the Old Vic keeper.

Jamie Heritage was the Old Vic man of the match, with brothers Sam and George Loy sharing the man-of-the-match award for Rosette for their superb shifts in central midfield.