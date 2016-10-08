SATURDAY DIV 1: Pier sink rivals Newlands

Saturday League Division One title-holders West Pier earned a 3-0 home win against rivals Newlands.

In a very tight, and scrappy, first half, Pier got their noses in front on the stroke of half-time when Billy Logan bundled the ball past Newlands keeper Sean Pinder.

Pier stepped up a gear against a weakened Newlands, creating the better chances, Sam Garnett doubling the home side's lead with a near post header from Martin Cooper's corner.

Gaz Thomas made it 3-0 with a good strike from the edge of the penalty area, after good play from Garnett and Sean Exley.

Newlands missed a couple of good chances late on as Pier claimed a crucial three points.

Pier manager Andy Spivey picked out Danny Cooper and James Wardle, in defence, and midfielder Gaz Thomas as his side's star players, while Pinder and defender Kile Fields were singled out as Newlands' best players by boss Shaun Mancrief.

Seamer Sports moved up into second spot with a 6-1 win at Westover Wasps.

Man of the match Jamie Hartley defended superbly as well as claiming two goals for the visitors, with Gary Lawton and Danny Glendinning also snapping up a brace apiece.

Chris Hannam scored Westover's goal with keeper James Burrows their man of the match.

Filey Town striker Daz Clough smacked in five goals as his side earned an impressive 8-3 home win against Sleights.

Despite a strong start from Town it was Sleights who opened the scoring through Billy Graham's spectacular overhead kick.

Clough levelled for Dave Brannan's side and then put them ahead five minutes before the break with a penalty, Lalan Flynn netting on the stroke of half-time to give Town a two-goal lead.

Clough hammered in another three goals after the break, with Flynn and Ben Briggs also notching for the hosts.

Jack Henshaw and James Fawcett, from the spot, replied for Sleights, who finished the game with 10 men after the dismissal of Sam Leadley.

Brannan said: "I am happy with out display but would have been happier still if we had been tighter in defence.

"Daz (Clough) was our man of the match, but Liam Sugden, his strike partner, set up four of his goals as he also put in a cracking display, as did Ben Briggs."