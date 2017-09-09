Roberts nets late winner for Blues at Matlock

Whitby Town made it two wins on the bounce, as they continued their Evo-Stik Premier fightback, taking maximum points in a 2-1 win at Matlock Town thanks to a late Mikey Roberts winner.

The transfer-listed forward netted five minutes from time, after coming on as a substitute, ensuring another crucial victory.

Chris Hardy named an unchanged side from the victory over Ashton United, opting to keep match winner David Carson on the bench, preferring to introduce him at a later stage.

Kieran Weledji opened the scoring on 26 minutes, picking up Andy Monkhouse's ball forward.

The defender-turned-striker beat the offside trap, before turning inside and sending a weak effort goalwards.

Callum Hawkins should have done better with the effort, though let the ball sneak out of his grasp.

Whitby looked the better side in the opening period, Matty Tymon and Weledji both fashioning efforts. The second half, however, the hosts looked the better side.

Joe Doyle-Charles went close early after the break from 25 yards, before Shaun Harrad also caused Whitby worries.

The Matlock goal seemed almost inevitable and eventually came 16 minutes from time.

Doyle-Charles' ball forward was headed back from the byline by Harrad and into the path of Luis Rose, who fired past Bland from twenty yards.

Whitby, however, weren't finished and won the game against the run of play with just a minute of normal time remaining.

David Carson headed May's ball forward on to Roberts, who used his body well to prevent his marker getting to the ball. With that, he turned his man and ran on to Carson's flick, finishing low past Hawkins, one-on-one.

Whitby Town: Bland, Martin, McWilliams. Bythway, McGoldrick, May, Monkhouse, Snaith (C), Weledji (Roberts '78), Tymon (Carson '65), Gell. Subs not used: Hume, Fryatt, Dixon (GK).