Rivis double earns Newlands cup win against Trafalgar

A Ryan Rivis brace steered Newlands to a 4-2 home win against Trafalgar in the Senior Cup.

Danny Glendinning and Ben Luntley also notched for Newlands against their Division One title rivals, while Sean Exley scored both of Traf's goals.

Trafalgar boss Col Jenkinson said: "I am disappointed because we could have been three goals up in the first 20 minutes, but after that we weren't at our best but fair play to Newlands they kept going as always and got their reward.

"Wayne Aziz was our stand-out performer today."

Newlands Reserves also claimed a cup win, seeing off hosts Fylingdales Reserves 5-1 in the Goalsports Trophy.

The home side took the lead, but Sam Turner levelled for Newlands before the interval.

In the second half, the visitors took a firm grip of the game, with Turner, Cameron Johnson, George Wilson and Shem Atkinson netting one apiece for the victors.

The pick of the Newlands goals was Turner's second, a cracking half-volley set up superbly by a precise pass from sub Terry Dixon.

Debutant Tommy Day was man of the match for Newlands, with fellow winger Turner also impressing, while keeper Carl Harrison was the star man for the hosts.

Ayton Reserves eased to a 4-1 win at Scalby thanks to a stunning first-half performance.

Si Coupland, man of the match Luke Dunn, Aaron Armstrong and Nicko Dunn hit the target before the interval, and although the home side responded with a penalty early in the second half Ayton had already done enough to secure victory.

Player-manager Steven Frederiksen said:"Luke Dunn was man of the match, but Paul Mills, who was alongside him in central midfield, also had a great game, his assist for Luke's goal was outstanding."

Ali Caw and David Bell both hammered in hat-tricks as Angel claimed a magnificent 7-1 home win against Crown Tavern.

Caw's double strike handed the early advantage to the home side, his first effort a stunning volley from 25 yards which flew into the top corner.

Bell made it 3-0, but David Barber pulled a goal back for Tavern before the interval.

Hot-shot Bell struck twice in the opening 15 minutes of the second half to complete his treble, then Caw made it 6-1, completing a fine team move to round off his own hat-trick.

Sub Benny Davis finished off the win with a composed finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Central midfielder Jackson Jowett was the man of the match for Angel.