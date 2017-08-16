REPORT & VIDEO: Hardy's Blues hit back in style

Whitby Town romped to their first win of the Evo-Stik Premier campaign, with a 4-1 victory over Stalybridge Celtic.

Kieran Weledji opened the scoring early in the game, with Aaron Burns equalising just ten minutes later.

It was after the break that the Blues got going, however, with David Carson's goal three minutes after the break setting Whitby on their way.

An own goal from Alex Honeyball, following good work from James Risbrough, and another Carson strike in the dying minutes ensured a comfortable victory in Town's first home game.

Chris Hardy made two changes to the side that lost out to Barwell on the opening day, with Lee Bullock and Weledji replacing Andrew May and Mikey Roberts.

The latter change was justified too with just ten minutes on the clock.

Town beat Stalybridge Celtic 4-1 at the Turnbull Ground last night

Matty Tymon picked up the ball, and played Weledji in. Despite being forced wide, the defender-turned-attacker managed a low finish across Joe Slinn and into the bottom corner.

The visitors, fresh off the back of an opening day victory at Nantwich Town, would soon respond with an equaliser however.

Aaron Burns was found in space on the edge of Whitby's box, and despite challenges from Blues defenders, found the bottom corner with a smart finish.

Despite Whitby being quickest out of the blocks, Celtic grew into the game and continued to look the more comfortable of the two sides, as the first half went on.

However, it was the hosts who were denied the chance to regain the lead, ten minutes before the interval.

Matty Tymon's shot was blocked by a visiting defender. Despite calls for a handball, the loose ball found Weledji, who finished well again but was controversially adjudged to have been offside.

Much like the opening stages of Saturday's second half, Hardy's side set off full of intent again and got their reward, just three minutes after the break.

Carson beat the offside trap after a clever ball from deep, and the attacking midfielder finished with aplomb past an onrushing Slinn.

Shane Bland was soon forced into a good reaction save from Oli Roberts' low 25-yard drive, as Celtic sought a way back into the clash.

By this point, Whitby were very much on top, passing their visitors off the park, though Stalybridge could have levelled twenty minutes into the half.

Full-back Joe Garvin drove a powerful shot goalwards from 18 yards, but Bland did well to take the sting out of the attempt and hold onto the ball.

The host's dominance continued, however, and they could have increased their lead with eight minutes remaining.

Risbrough's inswining corner found Matty Tymon, who headed the ball back across goal to cause confusing in the away defence, though no Whitby man could ultimately capitalise.

The third goal deservedly came five minutes from time however.

Risbrough burst into the box on the left-hand side, beat his man and fired a ball across the six yard box, with a decisive touch coming off Honeyball who converted into the roof of his own net.

The Blues weren't finished there, and in the dying seconds added a fourth in style.

Carson again beat the offside trap to go one-on-one with Slinn, before chipping over the goalkeeper to ensure Hardy's side picked up their first three points of the season.