Referees course heading to Scarborough

A referees course is heading to Scarborough in April as the North Riding County FA look to plug the huge shortage of officials in the area.

The worrying lack of referees in the area led to the controversial rule 13b implemented, which has seen a number of Saturday League games officiated by a player of one of the teams involved.

The course is to be undertaken over five separate sessions, and falls into six sections. The course costs £130.

SCARBOROUGH COURSE DETAILS - VENUE TBC

Wednesday April 12: Module 1 Introduction: 6.30pm - 9.30pm

Wednesday April 19: FA CRC / Safeguarding: 6.30pm - 9.30pm

Sunday April 23: Day 1: 9.30am - 5.00pm

Wednesday April 26: Misconduct Module: 6.30pm - 9.30pm

Sunday April 30: Day 2: 9.30am - 5.00pm

Read more at http://www.northridingfa.com/referees/fa-referee-courses or for more details on the referee course contact Ross Joyce on 01642 717774 or at ross.Joyce@northridingfa.com