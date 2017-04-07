Pashby urges young refs to take up the whistle

Referee Bill Pashby has urged any youngsters thinking of taking up the whistle not to be put off by the shocking assault on him at last week’s League Trophy final.

Pashby, now 63, passed his refereeing course at the age of 19 and took up officiating after hanging up his boots.

The veteran ref won’t be calling time on his refereeing career, despite the shocking incident, and is urging any potential youngsters not to be put off by the attack.

Pashby said: “Hopefully there’ll be a few on the course coming up and this doesn’t put anyone off.

“I’d just advise any young refs to be strong and not be scared to get the cards out.”

Ross Joyce, North Riding County FA’s referee development officer, has been to visit Pashby at home and is delighted he’ll be showing strength and carrying on refereeing.

“It’s great that Bill is carrying on, he loves refereeing and it’s good that he’s not letting this one-off incident put him off.

“We have got 12 people already signed up to our course in Scarborough which gets under way on Wednesday April 12, which is fantastic.”

The course runs on Wednesday 19, Sunday 23, Wednesday 26 and Sunday 30 April, with the deadline to sign up on Friday (April 7).

The course costs £130, will be held at the University campus on Filey Road and more information can be found at http://www.northridingfa.com/