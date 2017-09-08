Park teams hit form, while Fishermen's suffer opening defeat

Fishburn Park Reserves got their Scarborough & District Saturday League Division Two campaign off to a flying start, winning their opening two games against Commercial and Goldsborough United.

Park ran out emphatic 7-1 winners in their opening game of the campaign, at home to ten-man Commercial, with Ste Ross and Marc Usher netting two goals apiece.

Usher opened the scoring from the penalty spot, 10 minutes ahead of the interval, with Dan Shackleton and Ross adding another two before the break.

Steve Hartas made sure of the victory with Fishburn’s fourth after half-time, though Macca Riley gave the visitors little more than a glimmer of hope, netting his free-kick for 4-1.

Player-manager Carl Oliver’s heroics ensured that a route back into the game for 10-man Commercial, making a fine save from their second-half spot-kick.

Jack Kipling restored the four-goal lead, before more heroics from Oliver saw him keep the visitors out from the spot yet again.

Ross, who was making his first appearance in two years following a torn cruciate ligament, then netted his second and Park’s sixth with a fine solo run and finish.

Ross could have had a hat-trick to celebrate his return, but unselfishly squared for Usher when through on goal to complete the scoring.

Usher continued his fine form, just two days later, as Park Reserves came from 2-0 behind to beat Goldsborough United 4-3.

He scored twice, with Fin Morris and Arran Cook also finding the net.

Much like their reserve side, Fishburn Park continued their perfect start to their North Riding League Premier Division campaign, defeating Thornaby Dubliners at their Broomfield home.

The visitors took the lead through Alex Scott, ahead of the break, with Jake Faichney levelling matters in the second half.

Alex McGovern turned the game around, and soon after put Park ahead, before Harrison Davies equalised with just 12 minutes remaining.

Andy Park’s side kept pushing, though, and got the winner with only a few minutes remaining, Nathan Storr with the strike.

Both Park sides are on the road this weekend, both looking to maintain their 100% starts, with the first team facing a trip to face Billingham Town Reserves, while the reserves travel to Ayton.

Whitby Fishermen’s fell to defeat in the opening game of their North Riding League Division One campaign, losing out 4-2 at home to Redcar Athletic.

The visitors edged out Fishermen’s in a six-goal encounter at Lythe, with McCorie Carmichael and Adam Hartnett netting, Luke Hartnett scoring twice to complete Redcar’s scoring.

Karl Storr replied for the hosts, with an own goal also adding to their tally.

Fishermens face a trip to Lingdale this weekend, as they look to put their first points of the season on the board.

Staithes Athletic will be looking to kick start their North Riding League Premier Division campaign as they travel to Redcar Town, after suffering three straight defeats so far.

Athletic lost out at St Mary’s 1947, who bounced back from their first defeat of the season to run out 5-2 winners.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead, with Ben Cotts and Kurtis Osbourne opening the scoring.

Staithes responded through Carl Flatters, James Armstrong levelling matters after the break.

St Mary’s proved too much for their visitors, however, and goals from Matty Calvert, Chris Peacock and Paul Vaughan late on saw the Yarm side run out winners.

Lealholm and Sleights get their Newitts.com Beckett Football League campaigns underway this weekend, in Division One and Two respectively.

Last season’s Division Two champs Lealholm will host Wombleton Wanderers in their first top-flight game, Wanderers won their first game of the season 3-0 at home to Royal Oak.

Sleights will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Lealholm and push for promotion, though face a tough opener at Snainton Reserves, who beat Heslerton Reserves 8-2 last Saturday.

If they are to do so, Sleights will have to improve on their final pre-season outing, after they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Lealholm.

Callum Brown netted on two occasions for the visitors, with new Sleights signing Ben Wilson sent the ball past his own goalkeeper Dylan Humble, for 3-0.