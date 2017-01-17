Park ship six at title-chasing Rangers

Fishburn Park travelled to Teesside League leaders Boro Rangers for a tough league fixture aiming to bounce back from defeat in last week's derby against Staithes.

The Rangers pitch was passed as fit to play, much to the surprise of the Fishburn management team, as the pitch was still frozen in places.

The first 10 minutes didn't see too much goalmouth action, but Park started to settle down and cause Rangers problems.

Top-scorer Dan Brown beat a couple of defenders but then slipped on the frosty pitch trying to feed Jake Faichney

Brown and Faichney nearly unlocked the home defence on a couple of occasions but it was the home side that took the lead against the run of play when a cross into the box wasn't dealt with on a couple of occasions before reaching a home striker to power into the top corner.

Playing into the bright sun, Park then conceded two quickfire goals from the home side who punished them for some sloppy defending.

Then before the break it was 4-0 as an impressive Rangers man ran half the length of the pitch past three or four challenges and finished into the bottom corner.

After the break Park had bit more possession but didn't really trouble the home goalkeeper, before falling further behind at 6-0 after conceding two more goals.

James Organ-Simpson was introduced off the bench and he made a an impact, forcing a few attacks for Andy Park's side.

Mikey Kilpatrick and Nathan Storr came on and Park grabbed a deserved consolation when Brown beat his man on the edge box and beat the home keeper from 12 yards.

After a tough day to forget, Park now have a week off and hope to get the season kick-started again in the coming weeks.

Man of the match went to Park gloveman Kieran Noble, who made some good saves to keep the score down.