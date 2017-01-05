Park eyeing up derby day win over Staithes

Fishburn Park and Staithes Athletic renew hostilities this weekend when they clash in the Teesside League.

The sides clashed in November when Fishburn Park came away with a 2-1 win after a heated affair that saw a late tackle from a Staithes man result in a melee.

Since that derby-day defeat, Athletic have slumped down to third-from-bottom in the Teesside League table.

Park meanwhile, go into 2017 in fifth spot and coach Steve Mothersdale is hoping they can start the new year with a big win over their neighbours.

“We’re right back into it with a big game,” said Mothersdale.

“The lads are all raring to go. We played a friendly against the reserves on Saturday and then trained on Tuesday, so there’ll be no excuses of rustiness.”

Park edged the last outing thanks to Mikey Kilpatrick’s winner, and Mothersdale is hoping his side’s quality will shine through this weekend.

He added: “I think they (Staithes) lost about four or five good players recently, so we’ll be looking to start 2017 with a win.

“It would be a great way to kick off 2017, particularly as we have some tough games coming up.”

Mothersdale knows Staithes have some players who can hurt them and will be guarding against complacency.

“They have some good players in Gary Sivills, Ryan Gibson and Sam Calvert, so we’ll need to be on our game,” added Mothersdale.

“We’ll be looking to the likes of Dan Brown, Nathan Storr and Luke Storr.

“Callum Halley is struggling at the moment.

“He’s been man of the match in five of the six games he’s played for us since coming up from the reserves."