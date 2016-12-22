Park end year on a high with St Mary’s Yarm victory

Fishburn Park ended the year on a positive note after eventually running out 2-0 winners against St Mary’s Yarm in the Teesside League.

After a dominant first half where Park enjoyed lots of possession, they failed to test the Yarm keeper and the sides went in level at the break.

Mikey Kilpatrick and Nathan Storr were causing a lot of problems, the latter playing up front instead of top-scorer Dan Brown, who was rested to the bench.

Mark Waterfield was pulling the strings in the centre of midfield with some delightful balls over the top in behind the Yarm defence for Kilpatrick, Storr and James Organ-Simpson to latch onto.

Fishburn boss Andy Park asked for more of the same again in the second half, but wanted their front men to be more clinical in front of goal.

Yarm seemed to grow with confidence into the second half and were themselves knocking the ball about and playing some good football.

Despite that improvement, Park finally broke the deadlock after a long ball into the box was met by Storr, who headed neatly over the advancing goalkeeper and into the net to put the hosts 1-0 up.

Park threw on rested duo Brown and Callum Halley along with Alex McGovern and it was top-scorer Brown who doubled Park’s lead, beating the offside trap to kill the game off on 75 minutes, rounding the keeper and running it into the empty net to seal the three points.

Assistant boss Steve Mothersdale said: “We got there in the end and got the deserved three points.

“Man of the match went to Luke Storr again.

“The last two games he’s bossed and been solid at the back and also made a great last-ditch clearance to when we were only 1-0 up.”

Staithes Athletic’s slump towards the foot of the table continued with a 5-3 home defeat against Stockton West End.

Lealholm hosted Wombleton Wanderers in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy.

Despite Sam Bailey’s opener, holders Wanderers hit two to progress with a 2-1 win.