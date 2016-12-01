Over 700 sign Whitby Town mast petition

Over 700 people have vented their frustration at proposals to move two mobile phone masts from the Turnbull Ground - potentially costing Whitby Town £14,000 a year in revenue.

The hearing takes place tomorrow after a week’s delay, and Blues chairman Graham Manser is delighted after an online appeal led to hundreds of people signing a petition and showing their support.

Manser said: “This petition has only been going a week and over 700 people have signed it.

“Imagine if we’d have known about this happening since September.

“I just don’t understand how this is being allowed to happen.”

In addition to the 700-plus people who have signed the club’s petition, residents near the rugby club have also launched a petition against the move.