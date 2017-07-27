Old Victoria join Saturday League after Phoenix's early exit

New team Old Victoria have stepped in to replace Phoenix FC in the Scarborough Saturday League after the latter's resignation only a few weeks after joining the league.

Phoenix FC have quit the league without kicking a ball as they were only voted in at last month's annual general meeting. But thankfully Old Victoria have stepped in to take Phoenix FC's spot in Division Two for the 2017-18 season.

League secretary John Orrah said: "All the committee are saddened by Phoenix folding without a ball being kicked.

"Unfortunately the committee were told the players whom have played together at Phoenix since Under-10s have let their secretary down and left them with no other option.

"Old Victoria, who are run by James Day, will take Phoenix FC's place in Division Two, which is good news for everyone."