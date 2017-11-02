Offers arrive for keeper Bland after club handed transfer request

Whitby Town Football Club have confirmed that they have received a formal offer for goalkeeper Shane Bland from a club further up the footballing pyramid.

A club statement read: "When a two-year contract was signed in the summer, it was agreed that the club would keep the gloveman informed if any such offers were received.

"Bland is highly regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the area and these developments do not come as a surprise to the club.

"A meeting was held earlier today with Shane, who is adamant that he wants to play at the highest level possible and would like to speak to the club concerned.

"Unfortunately, the offer received fell substantially below a realistic valuation, so the club has refused that request.

"After lengthy discussions with Shane, he made it clear that he wants to explore opportunities higher up the ladder. Therefore, the club has reluctantly agreed to his request and has placed him on the transfer list.

"We would remind interested parties that Bland is a contracted player with Whitby Town Football Club and should not be contacted directly.

"Any enquiries should be made through first-team manager Chris Hardy in the first instance."