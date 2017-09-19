NRFL: Fishburn's superb start continues at Yarm while Staithes suffer United defeat

Fishburn Park also go ahead of their Redcar rivals, after another excellent defensive display, this time, at Yarm & Eaglescliffe.

The match turned on the hosts having two players sent off, following a first half brawl.

Ian Danby and Daniel Ballantyne, were given their marching orders, while crucially, Fishburn had unused substitute Jimmy Organ-Simpson dismissed for his role in the fracas.

Mikey Kilpatrick then ensured three points for Andy Park's men with the only goal, as they go second.

Guisborough United picked up their first-ever North Riding League victory after two second half goals saw off struggling Staithes Athletic.

Paul Jack was sent off for United, eight minutes before half-time, but the bottom club were unable to stop Dean Wilson and Niall Crawley notching with two goals in six minutes, early in the second half.

In Division One, Whitby Fishermens enjoyed their first victory since joining from the Scarborough League.

Elliot Anderson and Jordan Purvis found the net, with goalkeeper Paul Cull awarded man of the match for his clean sheet against previously-free-scoring Great Ayton United Royals.

