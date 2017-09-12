NRFL: Fishburn maintain 100% start to new season

Third-placed Fishburn Park remain the only 100% side in Division One of the North Riding Football League after a hard-fought victory at in-form Billingham Town Reserves.

Jacob Rigden netted on four minutes and a determined rearguard action ensured that was enough to keep the Whitby side on the coat tails of the Redcar duo.

Redcar Town fell behind at home to struggling Staithes when Ben Crooks converted Jake Thompson’s cross, only to level before the break through Ryan Bennions.

Crooks then twice came close before the hosts’ match-winning spell arrived with three goals in four minutes, midway through the second half, Ben Sandy and Jamie Lee nodded home, before Chris Jackson fired a fourth.

Seven minutes from time, Tom Mullen headed a fifth and Stuart Poulter clipped home a late sixth to wrap up a 6-1 win.

Whitby Fishermen's First Division game at Lingdale Village was postponed.