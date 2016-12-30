New Year Fixtures: Whitby's side ready to get back in action

Goldsborough United face a huge promotion clash in their first game of 2017 as they travel to third-placed Sherburn.

Mike Dent’s Goldsborough United side currently sit in fourth spot, but would move into the top three and leapfrog their hosts with a victory on the road.

United follow their big 2017 opener with clashes against struggling Seamer 3rds and Scalby Reserves, before finishing January with a cup clash against high-flying Edgehill 3rds.

Carl Oliver’s Fishburn Park Reserves side enjoy the luxury of three home clashes in January, starting at home to Scalby Reserves next week.

They follow their home clash against the Otters with an away trip to rock-bottom Ayton and then host Hunmanby Reserves and Falsgrave.

Top-flight Sleights have three tricky fixtures in January.

They travel to title-chasing Edgehill before taking on Filey Town and Hunmanby, two sides in the upper echelons of the table.

Whitby Fishermen start the year in the most testing of circumstances, hosting champions and league leaders West Pier, who haven’t lost a game since October 2015.

They follow this up with a trip to Hunmanby.

Fishburn Park and Staithes Athletic resume hostilities in the Teesside League next weekend.

Park follow the derby clash with trips to Boro Rangers and Stockton West End, while Athletic travel to Boro Rangers and BEADS.

Beckett League Division Two leaders Lealholm host their closest rivals Gillamoor in their opener for the year.

They then tackle top-flight Heslerton in the Hospital Cup.

In the Sunday League Division One, FILO start with a home clash against Roscoes Bar before trips to Cayton, Trafalgar and Cayton.

Fylingdales host Heslerton on January 15 before tough games against Newlands and West Pier.

In Division Two, Fylingdales Reserves are on the road in all three of their January games as they travel to play against Ayton, Scalby and Scarborough Campus.

FIXTURES:

Goldsborough United

Sat Jan 7 - Sherburn (a)

Sat Jan 14 - Seamer 3rds (a)

Sat Jan 21 - Scalby Res (h)

Sat Jan 28 - Edgehill 3rds (a)

FISHBURN PARK RESERVES

Sat Jan 7 - Scalby Res (h)

Sat Jan 14 - Ayton (a)

Sat Jan 21 - Hunmanby Res (h)

Sat Jan 28 - Falsgrave Ath (h)

SLEIGHTS

Sat Jan 7 - Edgehill (a)

Sat Jan 14 - Filey Town (h)

Sat Jan 28 - Hunmanby (a)

WHITBY FISHERMEN

Sat Jan 7 - West Pier (h)

Sat Jan 14 - Hunmanby (a)

FISHBURN PARK

Sat Jan 7 - Staithes (h)

Sat Jan 14 - Boro Rangers (a)

Sat Jan 28 - Stockton WE (a)

STAITHES ATHLETIC

Sat Jan 7 - Fishburn (a)

Sat Jan 21 - Boro Rangers (a)

Sat Jan 28 - BEADS (a)

LEALHOLM

Sat Jan 7 - Gillamoor (h)

Sat Jan 21 - Heslerton (h)

FILO

Sun Jan 8 - Roscoes Bar (h)

Sun Jan 15 - Cayton (a)

Sun Jan 22 - Trafalgar (a)

Sat Jan 29 - Cayton (a)

FYLINGDALES

Sun Jan 15 - Heslerton (h)

Sun Jan 22 - Newlands (a)

Sat Jan 29 - West Pier (h)

FYLINGDALES RESERVES

Sun Jan 8 - Ayton (a)

Sun Jan 15 - Scalby (a)

Sun Jan 22 - Scar’ Campus (a)