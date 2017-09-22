New boy Campbell's delight at debut goal

New Whitby Town signing John Campbell has expressed his delight at opening his account for the club, just hours after signing, despite the Blues’ defeat at Lancaster.

The prolific goalscorer netted a debut goal after signing at lunchtime on Tuesday, when the Blues fell 4-1 at Lancaster City.

Campbell, who joined alongside Simon Ramsden, admits that it was a night of mixed emotions for him.

“I’m glad that I got a goal, but it was a bad result,” Campbell added.

“I was making runs and nothing was coming, but in the second half we come out fighting and when I scored, I thought that we were the only team that was going to get another.”

The forward’s Turnbull move comes after months of Chris Hardy searching, and when Whitby came calling, he only had one thing on his mind.

“When I found out about Whitby’s interest, I wanted to get it done as quickly as possible,” Campbell added.

“Chris (Hardy) couldn’t have sold it to me any better, everything about this club is positive.”