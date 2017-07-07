Monkhouse aiming high after signing for Blues while Hardy drafts in physio Miller

New Whitby Town signing Andy Monkhouse has expressed his delight at joining the club, after turning down a number of opportunities elsewhere to sign for the Blues.

Ex-Hartlepool United midfielder Monkhouse became Chris Hardy’s first summer signing after joining from Alfreton Town on Wednesday.

The 36-year old, who has made 578 professional appearances in his career, is raring to go with the Seasiders.

“Obviously I’m happy, I’m delighted,” Monkhouse told the Whitby Gazette.

“I’ve been speaking to Whitby, along with a few other clubs, but I feel like I’ve come out with the right decision and I can’t wait to get going.

“I spoke to Chris (Hardy), I know Lee (Bullock) and I spoke to Andrew (Spenceley) and they really wanted me to join.

Ex York City physio Jeff Miller has joined up with Whitby

“After speaking to them and listening to what they said about the football club, I think it fitted in with the way I like to work, so it was an easy decision in the end.”

The experienced wide man, who can also operate further up the field, is a former teammate of Blues assistant manager Lee Bullock, and admitted that he played a big part in his decision.

“Lee had a big influence,” Monkhouse added.

“I’ve known Lee for years, I know what he’s like as a person and he’s told me a lot of good things about the club.

“Following that I spoke to a few people around the club and it all fitted in with where I’m at in my career.”

Whitby Town manager Chris Hardy has also appointed Jeff Miller as the club’s new first-team physio.

Miller, who has vast experience in the professional game, joined the club to replace former sports medicine practioner Paul Scott, who left the Turnbull Ground in March.

The Blues have been relying on the good will of opposition physios on match days ever since, only having a dedicated physio for a handful of matches, including the North Riding Senior Cup final.

Miller spent over 30 years at York before leaving the Minstermen this summer for pastures new.

The departure alerted the Blues, who acted fast to secure his services.