Midfielder Risbrough's delight at joining Blues

Whitby Town have completed the signing of midfielder James Risbrough from Swedish side Ytterhogdals IK.

The former Spennymoor Town man links up with Chris Hardy again, after a previous spell with the Blues boss at Guisborough Town.

And Risbrough has expressed his delight at joining the Blues, after his spell in Scandinavia.

"It's fantastic to finally get it all done," Risbrough told the Whitby Gazette.

"I approached Chris when I was coming home from Sweden. We got talking and one thing led to another and I got signed on."

"I just can't wait for Saturday and to get going."

Risbrough scored once in two games in his trial spell with the Blues, and Hardy is glad to get a new option into his squad.

"James brings something different to what we've got here already," the Whitby boss said.

"He likes to run at people and get to the byline; hopefully we can utilise James' abilities."