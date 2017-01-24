Mead snapped up by Arsenal Ladies

Whitby's Beth Mead has signed for Womens Super League (WSL) giants Arsenal Ladies.

The move comes after Sunderland announced they were turning part-time, with the striker making the move to London after impressing over recent seasons.

Mead, who had a contract with Sunderland until 2019, has netted 10 times in 25 appearances for England at various youth levels.

She won the PFA's Young Player of the Year award in 2016, after being voted as the WSL Players' Player of the Year in 2015.

