Mead nets as England win Nordic Tournament

Beth Mead scored as England Women’s Under-23s beat Norway 2-0 to win the Nordic Tournament.

Hannah Blundell played a one-two with Mead and calmly slotted the ball home to give the Young Lionesses a 13th-minute lead.

Whitby’s Mead then sealed the victory by finishing off a patient England move just before the half-hour mark.

Mead also scored as England beat Sweden 4-0 in their opening fixture, before they drew 0-0 against the USA on Friday.

A delighted Mead said: “It’s always nice to be involved in these types of tournaments, to gain experience and win a trophy.

“I’m over the moon to be a part of the team and play in the tournament. It’s a great achievement for myself and the team.”