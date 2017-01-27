Mead gunning for success after signing for Arsenal

Whitby’s Beth Mead is eyeing up domestic and international glory after making the switch to Womens Super League giants Arsenal.

Mead made the move to the Gunners after Sunderland decided to revert to a part-time operation, and the striker is now eyeing up a big future with both Arsenal and England.

Beth told The Whitby Gazette: “Hopefully this will have a massive effect on my England career and I can break into the senior team now.

“I am so excited to have signed for Arsenal Ladies and I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to win trophies with this team, and I want to learn and grow further from the top players that I will be playing with here.

“It’s an honour to be a part of this special club.”

Mead, 21, scored 77 goals in 78 games for Sunderland, and has played for England at the Under-20 World Cup, finding the back of the net in their game against Mexico.

Arsenal Ladies manager Pedro Martinez-Losa is delighted with the signing of Mead: “Beth is a very exciting addition to our squad.

“She is an incredible goalscorer and I’m looking forward to seeing her development with us.”