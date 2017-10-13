Mead grabs first Gunners goals in cup success

Whitby's Beth Mead hit a brace and grabbed the player of the match award in Arsenal Womens' 7-0 Continental Tyres Cup drubbing of London Bees.

Arsenal hit London Bees for seven at Meadow Park on Thursday, with former Sunderland striker Mead bagging her first goals for the club from the spot.

The forward fired narrowly wide with her first opportunity after being played in on goal over the heads of the Bees defenders.

Arsenal soon held a commanding lead and just after the break Mead made it five from the spot, having been bundled over inside the penalty area.

With full-time nearing, Mead doubled up and added a sixth with yet another penalty.

The Whitby hotshot was also awarded the player of the match honours.