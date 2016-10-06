McGovern stars as Fishburn Park edge derby

Fishburn Park edged out local rivals Staithes in the MacMillan Bowl League Cup on Saturday.

Park started the game well, Alex McGovern and Jamie Lorrains were dominating in central midfield and James Organ-Simpson and Sam Richardson were causing Staithes all kinds of problems with their direct running down the wings forcing a string of corners.

Sam Richardson was in outstanding form on the right wing for Fishburn Park

It was no surprise when the early pressure paid off for Andy Park’s side.

Joe Crowther slotted through a superb defence-splitting pass released the dangerous Dan Brown to round the keeper and roll home.

Park were having a lot of joy with the long-ball over the top with Staithes playing a high line, suiting the pacy Park forwards.

The second goal arrived when Brown looked to be one-on-one but was pulled to the floor and with all the appeals being turned away Nathan Smurthwaithe’s long ball avoided everyone and the on rushing home keeper to bounce into the empty net.

Just before the half-time whistle Park should have got the third and effectively finished the game off when Brown was released one-on-one again, but he lobbed tamely at the home keeper then a minute later screwed a snapshot wide when well placed.

The second half began with Staithes forcing their way back into the cup-tie when Keiran Noble made a splendid save at point blank range, but the ball fell kindly to a home striker to tuck home.

Fishburn again raised the tempo and spurned chance after chance to finish the game off.

Brown, Richardson, Organ-Simpson and Waterfield all had chances to seal it, but it was gloveman Noble, who stole the plaudits late on after superbly saving a one-on-one from close-range.

Noble followed this up with a reaction save to deny Staithes a late equaliser and help book his side’s passage into the semi-finals of the competition.

Assistant manager Steve Mothersdale said: “We played really well and the scoreline flatters them in my eyes because we had so many great chances and could have come in at the break four or five goals up maybe on another day we would have.

“Richardson was superb on the right wing, as well as the back four who looked solid.

“The man of the match went to McGovern in central midfield.He’s looking back to his dominating best.”

Park host Thornaby Dubliners in Teesside League Division One action on Saturday, while Staithes welcome Boro Rangers.