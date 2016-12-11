McCoubrey hat-trick steers Newlands to victory at Trafalgar

Drew McCoubrey's hat-trick steered Newlands to a 7-2 home win against Trafalgar in their crunch Scarborough News Sunday League Division One clash.

McCoubrey's first-half of brace put the visitors 2-0 in front at the interval, his second being the pick of the goals, a superb finish from a very tight angle after having rounded the keeper.

Dan Freer's penalty, after Ricky Nock's fine run had been halted by a foul, looked to have handed Newlands control early in the second half, but Traf had other ideas as their former manager Liam Salt smashed in two quick goals to make it 3-2.

Freer struck his second of the game to restore Newlands' grip on the game and a Ryan Rivis double made it 6-2 before McCoubrey completed his hat-trick.

Joe Hakings awarded the man of the match award to his entire team for an excellent all-round display against their title rivals.

Traf boss Col Jenkinson said: "We had a lot of our starting line-up battling through with injuries today, with Shaun Dodson having to come off in the second half we had to finish the game with 10 men. Despite this they all battled very well and deserve a share of the man of the match award. We were still in an evenly-contested game until it went to 4-2 with 20 minutes to go."

Cayton Corinthians claimed their first win of the season, a magnificent 7-0 success at fellow strugglers Heslerton.

The visitors went in front with an own goal from a Harry Sleep throw-in, then Harry Holden scored twice to put Cayton 3-0 ahead.

Sleep made it four after great work from Scott Davison,

After the break, Danny Collins got the fifth with a low drive into bottom corner, then Sleep notched the goal of the game.

There were six or seven one-touch passes between Brad Marshall, Holden and Sleep, the latter finishing it off by lobbing the keeper.

Marshall rounded it off with a 25-yard drive into the bottom corner.

Boss Damon Cook said: "Altogether it was a fantastic team performance with everyone putting effort in from start to finish. Man of the match was Tom Venner at right-back, won absolutely everything."

Heslerton chief Billy Bown added: "We started well in both half but our heads dropped when we let a few goals in. Tom Richardson, on the left wing, was our man of the match."

Fylingdales claimed a 3-1 home win against Roscoes Bar.

The visitors were the better team in the first half, with a chance cleared off line after Gary Hepples rounded keeper and a few half-chances also missed.

Fylingdales won a corner 10 minutes before the break, it was cleared outside box and a decent strike into the corner gave them the lead.

Ten minutes into the second half good play on right teed up Sean Rowley to fire the leveller into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Bar then appealed for a spot-kick when a home defender appeared to slap the ball away in his area.

The villagers then played a long ball over the top, and although Roscoes appealed that the attacking player was offside the hosts scored to go in front and with 20 minutes left a deep free-kick saw the wind take it over the Bar keeper and the home striker tapped in at back post.

Roscoes Bar boss Lee Paterson said: "I am disappointed as we controlled the game for long periods but didn't take our chances and made crucial mistakes. Gary Hepples played well for us."

Crown Tavern climbed off the foot of the table with a fine 6-2 win at Scalby.

Man of the match Richie Molloy put Tavern in front and further goals from James Burrows and James Seymour put them in charge, despite the villagers pulling a goal back before the break.

Burrows added his second after the break to restore Tavern's three-goal lead, nicely chesting the ball down before firing home a half-volley.

Scalby hit back again but the away side made it 5-2 with Chrissy Hannam's header into the top corner and capped the win when Dave Barber scored in the 90th minute.

Ayton Reserves are now at the foot of the table as they slipped to a 5-1 home loss against Fylingdales Reserves.

A Si Coupland own goal put the visitors in front but the midfielder soon made amends by firing in the equaliser after an assist from Dan Bywater.

After the interval the away side restored their lead in the 55th minute and from then on pulled clear of the basement club with three further goals.

Jamie Heritage was named as the man of the match by Ayton's stand-in boss Shaun Dolan for a strong display in central midfield.

Leaders Angel Athletic continued their 100 record with a 6-1 home win against Newlands Reserves.

The visitors took the lead through Zac Hansen in the first half and could have gone further ahead but the latter struck the bar twice with efforts.

Angel levelled five minutes before half-time through Jackson Jowett, and the hosts stepped up a gear after the interval.

David Bell fired in a hat-trick after the break as Athletic sprinted clear of their rivals, Jowett also getting a second and Neil Thomas completing the scoring with a well-taken free-kick from 25 yards out.

Boss Gaz Thomas said: "David Bell impressed up top for us, but the full team played their part in second half with a good team performance."

Nathan Barber was Newlands' man of the match.