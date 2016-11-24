Manage the game course for Saturday League clubs

The Saturday League will run a how to run and manage a game course, which is compulsary to all clubs, next Wednesday evening.

The evening is running following the implementation of rule 13b (for more, see page 95) forcing clubs to officiate their own games if a referee can’t be found.

The course will run between 6pm-9pm at Scarborough Campus, Hull University.

North Riding County FA referees development officer Ross Joyce will be in attendance.

All clubs are required to inform the league who they are sending, and realistically one person per team should attend the meeting.

There is no cost to member clubs.