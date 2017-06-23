Long-serving defender Robinson departs Blues

Whitby Town’s longest-serving player Mark Robinson has left the club and joined up with Guisborough Town.

Robinson originally signed for the Blues back in 2010 when Harry Dunn brought him in from Gainsborough Trinity, and despite a brief spell back at his former club, the defender went on to make 273 appearance for Town, scoring 10 goals in the process.

The 35-year-old, who was first-team captain with the Blues between 2011 and 2016 and was then club captain last season, has left in search of more first-team action after finding his game-time limited last season.

Boss Chris Hardy was quick to sing the praises of the departing Robinson.

The Blues boss said: “We wish Robbo all the best, he has been a great servant to the club and we hope things work out well for him at Guisborough.

“Robbo played a big part both on and off the field, and we will have to move to replace that this season.”