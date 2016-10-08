LEAGUE CUP: Cayton dig deep to see off Snainton

Top-flight Cayton Corinthians needed extra-time to see off Division Two side Snainton in the Saturday League Cup.

Damian Foster tapped in the opener for the visitors, and although Chris Weetman fired in a leveller for the hosts, Rob Holt struck from 20 yards with his left foot to restore Snainton's lead by half-time.

Weetman's second on the hour mark brought the scores level and there was no further score in full-time so the game went to extra-time.

Former West Pier Reserves striker Weetman then scored the winning goal in the second half of extra-time to take Cayton through to the second round.

Ryan Collins was the Snainton man of the match for a commanding display at centre-back, while Weetman was the star man for Cayton.

Edgehill striker Luke Jenkinson smashed home a magnificent seven goals as the hosts cruised to a 14-0 win against Division Three side Goalsports Reserves.

Ricky Greening and Dan Marston, making his debut at wing-back, banged in two goals apiece for the home side, with Jamie Stewart and Jackson Jowett also on target and an own goal completing Goalsports' misery.

Edgehill boss Steve Clegg hailed Goalsports keeper Charlie Hall for a string of fine saves and was quick to praise the visitors for their non-stop work rate despite the gap between the two teams.

A depleted Hunmanby United side also booked their place in the second round, working hard for a 3-1 win at Division Two strugglers Scalby.

With hot-shot Cameron Dobson and key defender Leigh Franks both out injured, United were forced to draft in several reserve players once again.

Luke Delve gave United the lead on the half-hour mark, but Scalby levelled after the break with a bullet header from Delve's former West Pier Reserves strike-partner Rob Speight.

Fifteen minutes later Delve restored United's lead and five minutes from time Max Wood made sure of the win with a third.

The man of the match for Hunmanby was Delve, with central midfielder Aidan Thomas the star man for the hosts.

A weakened Filey Town Reserves side lost out 6-0 at Long Riston Rangers Reserves in the ERCFA Junior Country Cup first round.

Player-boss Max Gage praised the efforts of his team, who battled to the end despite missing several key players.