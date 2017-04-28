Junior teams set for super Sunday of cup final action at Queensgate

The Scarborough & District Minor League stage their annual finals day at Bridlington Town's Queensgate ground on Sunday.

The action will kick off at 9.30am when Scarborough & District FA Cup winners Flixton tackle Phoenix FC in the Under-16s final, followed at 11.30am by the Under-14s final, sponsored by Asquith and Co Accountants, between Scalby and Whitby Fishermen.

The third and final clash kicks off at 1.30pm, the Under-12s final sponsored by AH Ketley Motor Services, between Kirkbymoorside and Scholes Park Raiders.

Admission to finals day is only £1 for adults and 50p for juniors.