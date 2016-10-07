JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Free-scoring Scalby Under-14s hit 12 past Newlands

UNDER-14s, 12s & 11s REPORTS:

Scalby Under-14s’ scoring spree continued with a thumping 12-1 win at home to Newlands.

Scalby Under-14s (red kit) on the ball in their 12-1 win against Newlands

Jake Reeves led the way for the young Otters as he netted a hat-trick, with man of the match Josh Pickin grabbing two goals from left-back.

Ted Edwards and Reuben Staveley both scored two each and Liam Coulson, Owen Lambert and Connor Avison rounded off the scoring for Alec Coulson’s side.

Newlands netted a deserved consolation goal via Jack Oakden’s penalty, while their keeper Toby Taylor was the man of the match after a string of superb saves.

FC Seamer Juniors Under-14s beat East Riding Rangers 6-0.

Some quick movement split the East Riding defence allowing Aiden Crawford to open the scoring for Seamer.

Both teams start brightly after the break with some neat football, but it was Seamer who increased their lead within the first couple of minutes thanks to a well-worked goal from Blake Drury.

Seamer continued to pick up the pace and dominate the game and it wasn’t long before Rory Alexander increased Seamer’s lead, chipping the keeper to make it 3-0.

Drury quickly added a fourth and from the restart with East Riding trying to get back in the game, Seamer regained possession and were awarded a penalty when Christian Boyes was brought down in box.

Scott Wilson converted with Aaron Holdsworth making it 6-0.

A good start to the season giving the lads a big confidence boost in their first league game of the season.

Seamer Stormers Under-14s continued their fine start to the season with a convincing 9-4 win over Heslerton Juniors.

The Stormers started stronger and took an early lead but Heslerton showing lots of spirit and came right back at Seamer and were it not for some excellent defending from Alfie Willis, Jensen Bradbury, Nic Plant and Jack Gomersall Seamer could easily of found themselves in tighter game in the first half.

Charlie Baker was the star man with a brilliant hat-trick comprising a trademark header, a 25-yard wonder strike and a coolly-taken penalty.

Further goals from Jensen Bradbury (2), Jamie Hilton, Josh Smith, Dannie Hill and Tom Shepherdson completed another good Seamer performance.

Heslerton’s goals came from Roman Butterfield, teed up in the box by Ollie Stanton.

Top-scorer Tyler Green scored the second after fine footwork from Tom Stockdale.

Captain Joseph Richardson smashed home after a great ball from Alex Muir and then Green set up strike partner Ollie Stanton for the fourth.

Heslerton Hawks Under-14s fought bravely against their older Whitby Fishermen opponents, tackling their hearts out in a rearguard effort.

Despite their efforts, the Hawks fell to an 8-0 defeat at the hands of the Fishermen.

After an unbeaten run in all competitions dating back to April 2015, Seamer Under-12s were finally beaten in an enthralling encounter away to Scholes Park.

Seamer started brightly and denied Scholes Park any time on the ball with constant pressure and were rewarded with an early goal when James McDermott hit a spectacular first-time shot into the top corner from 18 yards out.

Seamer continued to press with Lewis Hunter and Lucas Hastie threatening down the wings, but the next goal came from defence with Rio De Freitas launching the ball forward from his own half and catching the Scholes Park keeper off his line.

Despite these early setbacks, Scholes Park soon found their rhythm and despite some resolute defending from Ellis Greatorex and Nathaniel Cawood, they managed to claw a deserved goal back right on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was an end-to-end affair with both sides striving for the next decisive goal and despite some superb saves from Dan Breckon, it was Scholes who managed to draw level and set up a nail biting finish.

Seamer dug deep and fought hard for the kind of late winner that has marked out their performances over the last 18 months, but it was Scholes who struck late to take the points.

Heslerton Under-12s endured a difficult match away to a good Ayton team.

The hosts started quickly, racing to an early four goal lead.

Heslerton battled and, though Ayton scored again, ended the half 5-2 down thanks to two excellent goals from Joe Pearce and man of the match Billy Keough.

After the break, Ayton added to their tally almost from kick off.

However, Heslerton fought hard and Pierce and Keough each scored again, although Ayton eventually finished deserved 11-4 winners.

Ayton’s goals came via Keane Knowles (4), Mike Cairns (3), Jack Gibson (3) and Owen Mansell while Ben Whitehead was their man of the match.

UNDER-15s & 16s REPORTS:

Ethan Buck scored a late equaliser as Scalby Under-16s and Scholes Park shared the points in an end to end encounter.

Leon Johnson opened the scoring for Scalby, cooly slotting home after the keep parried a powerful Kieran Regan shot.

Jack Rogers doubled the Otters lead, expertly chipping over the keeper as he attacked a corner to make it 2-0 at half time.

Gary Taylor’s half-time team-talk made an immediate impact as the home side charged out of the blocks in the second half.

Within two minutes of the restart Finlay Willis reduced the arrears as he gambled on a hopeful cross-cum-shot to turn the ball past Max Tadman.

If the first goal was opportunistic the equaliser was fantastic – from nowhere Willis launched a shot a fully 45 yards into the top corner to send the home supporters wild.

Both sides had chances to take the lead, and it was Scholes that nudged ahead with 10 minutes to go.

Christian Mummert forced the defence into a mistake and he slid the ball home in off the post.

Scalby threw everything they had to get back into the game, and with a minute to go Kieran Regan’s free-kick was pushed into the oncoming Buck, who made no mistake.

As ever both teams contributed to a great match played in good spirit, Willis was the outstanding Scholes player while Tom Bowes sparkled for Scalby.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s visited North Ferriby United Whites in the Hull Boys Sunday League.

Ferriby flew into a 2-0 lead but after North Ferriby centre-half handled in his own box on 26 minutes, up stepped Lewis McGrath to slot the ball past the keeper from the penalty spot to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

After the break Athletic were immediately on the front foot and within three minutes of the restart were level, George Walmsley rampaging down the right flank before crossing with pinpoint accuracy for Hindle to finish from close range 2-2.

Shortly afterwards Harry Coldbeck finished sweetly to make it 3-2 to the visitors.

Almost straight from the kick-off Nathan Vidler added a fourth goal, slotting past the stranded North Ferriby keeper.

Walmsley made it 5-2 with a smart finish before Vidler scored two in three minutes to complete a 22-minute hat-trick and finish off a 7-2 win.

UNDER-10s, 9s, 8s & 7s REPORTS:

Scholes Park Tigers Under-10s put in another superb performance against Thornton Dale.

It took a goal from Dale to get the Tigers focused, but within a couple of minutes the Park players were dominating the play.

There were goals from outside the box, headers, a couple of left-footed shots too all of which added to the plaudits for Scholes.

Ayton Under-10s welcomed Hunmanby for a hard-fought match.

Hunmanby had several good chances to score, but some cracking saves from man of the match Harry Pinder kept his cleansheet intact and Ayton won the match late on through a thunderbolt strike from Jack Townsend into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

A quickfire hat-trick from Louis Gledhill-Battye and goals from Freddie Kenyon, Reece Short, Terry-Junior Priest, Bobby Shanks and Brandon Cairns fired Scalby Under-Nines past Whitby Fishermen.

The Otters were always in control of the game but Whitby battled well, scored two and did not give up.

Man of the match went to Gledhill-Battye for his goals, improvement in passing and decision making.

“Our goalkeeper Kian Hide was fantastic again in both games,” coach Maciej Kapczynski said.

Heslerton Under-Nines Buccaneers travelled to Seamer Sharks.

The Sharks got a flying start, and went 2-0 up.

Heslerton then dug deep with Warren Stanton coming close.

End-to-end football saw William Leeson get one back for the visitors, while Sammy Barber was Heslerton’s man of the match.

Game two was very exciting as Matthew Bannister took man of the match.

Heslerton Under-Eights Hedgehogs travelled to Brooklyn.

In the first game strikes from Luke Allardice and Dylan Oxendale wasn’t enough for the travelling Hedgehogs.

The second game saw hat-tricks for both Oxendale and Eli Howden plus a Noah Johnson strike to see the Blues home.

Tom Gibson, Taylor Sims, Charlie Driver, Keane Welburn and Seth Walmsley played for Heslerton Under-Sevens against Seamer Scorpions.

Goals from Walmsley, Driver and Welburn today with Taylor Sims the player of the match.

Lee Cappleman Louie Spencer, Bryony Jones, Josh Dale and Archie Pilmoor played the second game as goals from Cappleman, Pilmoor and Spencer in this game.