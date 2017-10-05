Hume’s hungry for goals as he hunts starting spot

Whitby Town striker Anthony Hume may have hit a rich vein of goalscoring form, but he is more focussed on helping out his teammates than improving his own stats.

Hume netted the consolation in the Blues’ 3-1 defeat at Stalybridge Celtic, following on from his brace against Marine at the Turnbull Ground.

The forward, who had only netted twice for the club previous to his Marine brace, is using his recent extended game time to full effect but insists the focus is on the team.

“It’s nice to get some minutes and show what I can actually do,” Hume told the Whitby Gazette.

“It’s always good to score goals and do my bit for the team. It hasn’t helped that I’ve been on a stag do, so missed out on a game. Chris [Hardy] got me out there on Tuesday though to do a bit of what I can do still.

The lads know that my main purpose is to show myself as a focal point for the side. It shows we’ve got that ability to go long and I’ll put myself about a bit to win headers and do everything I can to get the ball.

“I’m not one to score goals, I tend to go round finding goals for people. It’s nice to score though and it’s made me hungry to get more, but as long as the team is scoring goals I don’t mind if I don’t.”

The big striker, however, is under no illusions about how tough the task still is to make a starting place in Hardy’s starting line-up, due to the manager’s preferred style of play.

“I’d like to think I’m pushing for a start at Warrington,” Hume added.

“I want to play and I’m ready to play. If the opportunity to play does come along then hopefully I can get a few more goals. At the minute, direct isn’t a style that the manager likes to play.

He likes more of a footballing style, but the whole route one thing is an option.

“I think last week, in the last game I played, at Buxton, we had that style and we showed willing that we could win a game like that, with total desire and determination.”