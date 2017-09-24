Hume at the double as Blues sink Marine

Whitby Town returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win over Marine, though made it hard for themselves, in a dress rehearsal for next month's FA Trophy clash.

The Blues cruised to a three goal lead, Anthony Hume netting twice and David Carson scoring arguably the goal of the season.

Errors at the back plagued Whitby again, however, with Scott Bakkor and Billy Smart capitalising for the visitors.

John Campbell made his home debut for the Seasiders, though it was extremely short lived, the new striker limping heavily off the pitch with an ankle injury.

His fourth minute replacement, however, stepped up to the mark with his first touch of the ball.

Callum Martin's left-hand corner sailed into the six-yard box, finding Hume who reacted quickest to beat Ben Barnes, sending the ball across him and into the top corner for his first goal in almost a year.

Despite Campbell's unexpected absence, the Blues looked far better going forward than they had at Lancaster, and Carson doubled the lead just after the half hour mark in style.

The midfielder used his body well to turn Michael Grogan, letting the ball run across him before shooting from 25 yards, well beyond the reach of Barnes and nestling into the stanchion.

In the second half, Whitby's attacking dominance continued and they added a third on 68 minutes.

A ball forward found Hume, who took the ball down with his thigh, driving into the box and shooting powerfully under Barnes for his second of the afternoon.

At this point, most sides would have the game buried, but just a minute later, Marine found a way back in.

An uncharacteristic error from Shane Bland saw his poor clearance find Bakkor, who bore down on goal and finished low past Bland into the corner.

It was Sir Alex Ferguson who coined the phrase 'squeaky bum time' and the Blues did their best to make it a reality, conceding again with just two minutes remaining.

A free-kick from deep sailed into the Whitby box, before a mass of bodies started a pinball effect, with Smart capitalising to send the ball past Bland from close range.

Whitby Town: Bland, Martin, McWilliams, Bythway, Bullock, May, Carson, Snaith (C), Campbell (Hume '4), Tymon (McGoldrick '90+2), Fryatt (Risbrough '72). Subs not used: Dixon (GK), Weledji.

Marine: Barnes, Freeland, Short, Hughes (C), Grogan, Smart, Bakkor, Strickland, Murray, Bailey, Edgar. Subs not used: Kisimba, Mendes, Mitchley.

Attendance: 253

Whitby Town MotM: Anthony Hume - A fantastic two-goal performance from the powerful striker, who played as though he had a point to prove. Definitely knocking on the door for a start.