Hot-shot Hopson rocks Blues with transfer request

Whitby Town's top-scorer Dale Hopson has asked to leave the Turnbull Ground in a bid to play at a higher level of football.

Hopson led the club's scoring charts from last season, despite playing the majority of games in midfield.

The midfielder also scored a superb free-kick that helped Blues beat Pickering Town 3-1 in the North Riding Senior Cup final at the Riverside Stadium.

A club statement released today read: "After prolonged discussions with Dale Hopson re. extending his existing contract with Whitby Town FC, Hopson has declined the offer of a new, improved deal.

"The player feels that after an outstanding season, scoring in excess of thirty goals in all competitions, he wants to test himself higher in the football pyramid.

"At 25 years old, Dale feels that this is the right time to seek a new challenge.

"Whitby Town Football Club will not stand in the way of any player wanting to progress to a higher level of football, if a suitable and acceptable offer is received.

"Reluctantly, Whitby Town FC has agreed to make Dale Hopson available for transfer, however the club would like to remind all interested parties that he is still a contracted with Whitby Town FC and should not be approached directly.

"All enquiries in the first instance should be made via vice-chairman Andrew Spenceley on 07880 032792."