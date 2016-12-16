Hot-shot Hopson keen to continue his fantastic form in front of goal

Whitby Town talisman Dale Hopson is hoping to fire the Blues back into top form when they take on Matlock Town this weekend.

Hopson, who has scored 17 goals so far this season for Chris Hardy’s promotion-chasing side, admits he’s full of confidence in front of the goal at the moment and he’s not planning on seeing his goal tally dry up any time soon.

Hopson said: “It’s down to confidence, I feel as though before a game I’m going to get a chance and I’m going to take it.

“Also, the players around me are helping to get these chances, so a lot of it is down to them too.

“I want to score as many goals as possible.”

“It’s also important to have a manager that puts faith in me, and Chris Hardy plays a style of football that suits me, so in turn gets the best out of me as a player.”

Hopson is adamant that Town’s recent run of poor form is merely a blip and that the squad aren’t worrying about the drop in results.

The attacking midfielder insists the Blues just focus on one game at a time.

“I think every team hits a blip, it’s just about not thinking about what’s been,” admitted Hopson.

“We just concentrate on the game coming up and try to all work together and get the three points.”

Former Huddersfield Town and Darlington man Hopson, who also enjoyed a spell playing in Sweden in 2015, knows how tough a proposition Matlock will be this week.

“It was a tough game at home against them which we won 1-0 and I managed to score, but the wind spoiled the game.

“Every game in this league is tough but there is no reason why we can’t get the win.

“If the weather is not a factor I’m sure we can get our passing game going which will create some chances to win the game, we just need to take them.”