Hopson's the hero as Blues edge to Mickleover win

More late Whitby Town drama ensured the Blues return to the top five, after Dale Hopson dispatched a 93rd minute penalty.

A lacklustre first-half from Hardy's men saw Mickleover looking the more likely to gain the initiative, however, Hardy's side went closest first.

A good Whitby passage of play saw Mikey Roberts break through, but his weak effort was saved at his feet.

The hosts looked more comfortable in possession and could have led on a number of occasions.

Connor Hall caused problems for the most part, and forced a good save from Bland, one-on-one, before Tyler Blake fluffed his lines to convert the rebound.

It was Ben Turner who created the best chance for the hosts, however.

Hall's effort was parried, giving the full-back the chance to convert from inside the penalty area, though he could only blaze over the bar with a clear sight on goal.

A game-changing moment was needed, and came on 71 minutes, when Medi Abalimba saw red for a challenge on the half way line.

The tide turned and Whitby looked more positive, though couldn't find a breakthrough, until the dying seconds.

Kieran Weledji, adopting an unfamiliar right-wing position, broke into the box and was felled, leading to a spot-kick.

Dale Hopson stepped up, and calmly dispatched the ball into the bottom-left hand corner, to ensure all three points.